Wildlife Rehab & Release invites public to open house

Wildlife Rehabilitation & Release will be holding an open house at its Intake Center located at 809 Maltman Drive in Grass Valley from 2 to 4 p.m. on Nov. 26.

Visitors can get a tour of the facility, shop the wildlife gift shop for Christmas presents, and even meet some of the wildlife ambassadors.

People can also talk to “rehabbers” and staff to learn how they can help wildlife. The open house also kicks off “Giving Tuesday,” for Wildlife Rehabilitation & Release donations. Donations can be made in person at the event and can also be made at cawildlife911.org, or mailed to PO Box 868, Penn Valley, CA.

All donations go for the care, housing, and feeding of the wild critters Wildlife Rehabilitation & Release rescues. The event is for all ages.

