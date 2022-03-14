Wildlife needs you
Baby season for wildlife is just around the corner, and Wildlife Rehabilitation and Release (WR&R) is gearing up for the opening of the Intake Center in May. If you love wildlife, and would like to help, we need you. There are many, many things we need help with, from direct care of animals and birds, transporting some of them to Auburn, office/clerical work such as data entry, answering phones, fundraising, and much more. If you are interested in helping, there will be two volunteer/recruitment events to be held at 1 p.m. on March 19 or 26 (pick one date) at the Intake Center, 809 Maltman Drive in Grass Valley (across the street from Taco Bell). You will get a brief overview of WR&R and its mission, and how you can help. There will also be some very special wildlife guests at the events. All attendees will also receive a $5 off coupon for merchandise such as WR&R T-shirts, wildlife earrings, artwork, and more. For more information, email Jenn Shadd at JLShadd@comcast.net.
