Wildfire trailer to launch at Sierra Theaters in Nevada County Saturday

Before she moved to Nevada County, Sheila Cameron was working in film and television in Los Angeles.

“They make it feel like it’s life and death in Hollywood,” she said.

Since March, Cameron has been working to educate the public on something that is frequently a matter of life and death: wildfires.

Cameron was hired by the county to create a 35-second ‘Ready Nevada County’ video warning residents to prepare for wildfire season. The trailer, to be released in Nevada County Sierra Theaters Saturday, was produced in conjunction with editors and directors at Nevada County Media.

Cameron hopes the video will continue to air in Nevada County theaters until the end of August.

Sierra Theaters did not require Cameron nor the county pay for the trailer spot.

“It’s so generous of them,” she said. “That’s really premium space.”

The independent contractor and her team are working on an elongated version to appear online in July.

