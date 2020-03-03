Wildfire burning on Forest Service land near Camptonville

Multiple agencies Tuesday afternoon battled a wildfire north of Bullards Bar Reservoir within the Tahoe National Forest, a U.S. Forest Service press release states.

The Baker Fire was burning through heavy brush with a moderate to rapid rate of spread, said public information officer Joe Flannery. In an update provided at 4:15 p.m., Flannery said the fire’s behavior had moderated and estimated the size at 30 total acres with 5% containment.

“Responding firefighters are managing the Baker Fire using suppression tactics and are constructing containment line utilizing personnel and heavy equipment,” he states in the release. “Responding firefighters will continue to implement suppression tactics and/or monitor the incident throughout the night and into (Wednesday) as needed.”

The Baker Fire is under jurisdiction of the U.S. Forest Service. Additional responding agencies include Cal Fire and the Camptonville and Pike volunteer fire departments.

According to the release, more than 100 personnel are on hand, including two hand crews, 12 engines, two helicopters, three water tenders, one bulldozer and one air attack plane.

The U.S. Forest Service was conducting prescribed burns on test plots in Foresthill Tuesday, but not in Camptonville, Flannery said.

The cause of the Baker Fire is still under investigation, he said.

