Wild & Scenic opens ticket sales

The Wild & Scenic Film Festival opened ticket sales last week for its 2021 festival, with the theme “Resilient by Nature,” to be held virtually Jan. 14-24.

The annual festival, held by the South Yuba River Citizens League, is set to feature over 100 environmental documentaries and adventure films, according to a release.

On the transition to a virtual format, festival producer Eric Dunn said, “People are understanding as far as why this decision has been made, and I think that luckily the pandemic has kind of forced a lot of folks to get more tech savvy.”

He said festival staff have received some feedback since tickets went on sale last week, and addressed concerns such as whether some will have the home internet speed or capacity to enjoy the festival in this format.

While the films range widely in topic and setting, several will hit close to home for Nevada County.

“Enough for Everyone,” for example, was described by Dunn as a film focusing on Sierra Harvest “creating a resilient, dynamic food system that can handle future demand” in Nevada County. “Rise Beyond Gold,” another film on the line-up, centers on the debate surrounding reopening a Nevada County gold mine.

Today, Dunn said, the festival will be releasing a virtual catalog of the films and specifics on other sessions available for pre-order.

“There are a number of things we’re doing as far as interactivity,” said Dunn. This year’s festival, he said, will include filmmaker Q&As as well as a workshop component.

He said planning these more interactive aspects of the festival has looked different from other years, with some to be held “live” and others pre-recorded — and others, a mix of both.

On the bright side, he said, this will make sessions accessible for attendees to view whenever works best in their schedule, a contrast to the constraints of an in-person event.

Dunn said, “Even though it takes away some of those live elements, it does allow for more interaction from the audience all over the place.”

For more information on the upcoming festival, and to buy tickets, visit www.wildandscenicfilmfestival.org.

Victoria Penate is a staff writer with The Union. She can be reached at vpenate@theunion.com.