Wild & Scenic opens film submissions

A production of the South Yuba River Citizens League, Wild & Scenic Film Festival is pleased to open film submissions for the 20th annual festival in January 2022.

The festival showcases environmental and adventure films that illustrate the earth’s beauty, the challenges facing our planet, and the work communities are doing to protect the environment. Through these films, the film festival both informs people about the state of the world and inspires them to act.

Wild & Scenic Film Festival welcomes the submission of shorts and features about nature, community activism, conservation, intentional adventure, health, water, energy, climate change, wildlife, environmental justice, food, and farming. The 2022 festival theme is slated to be announced at the start of May.

The festival is cautiously optimistic that our 20th annual event will be held in person in Nevada City and Grass Valley, from Jan. 13-17, 2022. If an in-person event is unable to be held for any reason, we will again pivot to a virtual festival rather than postpone or cancel.

A year of adapting to difficulties posed by COVID-19 has left us feeling resilient and more committed than ever to the power of film and its ability to inspire and transform, to heal and unite us, and to give us hope. Despite the challenges presented, the festival has continued to thrive in its mission to inspire activism through film. From our virtual flagship festival in January to the hundreds of On Tour events around the country, our informative and inspirational programming and format are more salient than ever.

Early bird deadline for submissions is May 28, with a final deadline of Aug. 24. Submit early to take advantage of discounted pricing.

Learn more and submit your film at http://www.WildAndScenicFilmFestival.org

Source: Wild & Scenic Film Festival