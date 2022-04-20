Wild & Scenic Film Festival to host Earth Day weekend events

After having to postpone in-person festivities this January, the Wild & Scenic Film Festival is looking forward to returning to theaters to celebrate Earth Day weekend with several film screenings and special events, a news release states.

A family-friendly program of films is set for this Saturday at the Del Oro Theatre, 165 Mill St., Grass Valley.

To learn more and purchase passes or tickets, visit EarthDay.eventive.org .

Also, the public is invited to join a field trip to tour Down Om Farms. The event happens in partnership with the Nevada County Cannabis Alliance, and will allow participants to learn about regenerative cannabis farming, and gain insights into many of the subjects explored in the 2022 official selection film “Lady Buds,” which screens Sunday. An early RSVP is recommended as space is limited.

On Sunday, events kick off at 10 a.m. with a coffee talk with local author Shirley DicKard at The Center for the Arts, 314 W. Main St, Grass Valley. Join this discussion around her new book “Heart Wood: Four Women, for the Earth, for the Future,” a novel about women, family, and the importance of taking care of nature for next generations.

Several film screenings are slated for the rest of the day at The Center for the Arts. At noon there will be a screening of the 2022 People’s Choice award winner “Inhabitants: An Indigenous Perspective,” followed by a panel discussion about indigenous knowledge, featuring Nisenan tribal spokesperson Shelly Covert, Washoe Tribal Historic Preservation Officer Darrel Cruz, and ethnohistorian Tanis C. Thorne.

At 4:30 p.m. the 2022 official selection “Lady Buds” will screen. After the decision to legalize cannabis in California, six women come out of the shadows of the underground market to enter the new commercial industry. With excessive government oversight and regulations, these trailblazers risk everything to fight for a piece of the American Dream in the market they helped create, the release states.

This film has been getting a lot of attention lately, and it was just announced that a scripted feature adaptation and a non-scripted series spinoff are in the works. See what the buzz is all about and join us for a screening of the film followed by a talk with special guests, including film subject Chiah Rodriques, and Nevada County Cannabis Alliance Executive Director Diana Gamzon.

‘INVEST IN OUR PLANET’

According to the release, the 2022 theme for Earth Day is “Invest In Our Planet.” A green future is a prosperous future. When people support the South Yuba River Citizens League’s Wild & Scenic Film Festival, they are investing in the planet in a variety of ways. They help sustain the festival’s programming, which reaches tens of thousands of attendees each year. They also help to support the work SYRCL does to unite the community to protect and restore the Yuba River watershed.

There is a membership discount for all SYRCL and WSFF members. Contact SYRCL at maddie@yubariver.org or 530-265-5961 ext. 210 to become a member or renew.

Wild & Scenic is following Nevada County COVID-19 regulations, which are subject to change. At this moment, proof of vaccination and negative tests are not required. Masks are recommended. Please stay home if you are not feeling well.

Wild & Scenic Film Festival combines film making, cinematography, and storytelling to inform, inspire, and ignite solutions to restore the earth and human communities while creating a positive future for generations to come. The Wild & Scenic Film Festival is hosted and produced by the South Yuba River Citizens League. The flagship festival kicks off a nationwide tour bringing Wild & Scenic films to more than 75,000 people annually.

“Salmon” crossing the street during the 2020 Wild & Scenic Film Festival in downtown Nevada City. The film festival is celebrating Earth Day weekend with several film screenings and special events.

