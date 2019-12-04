Wild & Scenic Film Festival releases full lineup

From a press release:

The Wild & Scenic Film Festival has unveiled its full lineup of over 140 environmental and activist films, including 16 world premieres, to be shown at its 18th annual event happening Jan. 16-20.

The five-day festival features activist workshops, music, art exhibits, youth programs as well as opportunities to meet filmmakers and special guests at venues throughout historic Nevada City and Grass Valley, California. Wild & Scenic brings together top filmmakers, celebrities, activists, and social innovators to inspire environmental awareness and action.

This year’s festival theme, “(re)Generation,” gestures toward renewal and the possibilities of how to restore the earth and human communities while creating a positive future for the next generation. The official 2020 artwork was created by naturalist and author Obi Kaufmann with this idea in mind.

Festival passes and tickets for this year’s event are now available for purchase. Early Bird pricing is available through December 14 for festival passes, which allow for entry to all regular festival programing Friday through Sunday. Additional tickets are also now available for special events

such as Thursday’s 3D Film session, Saturday Morning Kid Films, Wild & Scenic Gala, and Award Winner screenings.

Some of the marquee films presented at the 18th Annual Wild & Scenic Film Festival include:

More people have stood on the moon than have completed a continuous through hike of the Grand Canyon. Into the Canyon follows photojournalist Pete McBride and author Kevin Fedarko on a quest that was more than just an endurance test–it was also a way to draw attention to the unprecedented threats facing one of our most revered landscapes.

Honeyland was winner of the World Cinema Grand Jury Prize at Sundance Film Festival. It’s a tough and tender portrait of the delicate balance between humankind and nature, a glimpse at a fast disappearing way of life, and an unforgettable testament to one extraordinary woman’s resilience as the last female wild beekeeper in Europe.

Sea of Shadows follows a team of scientists, conservationists, investigative journalists, courageous undercover agents, as well as the Mexican Navy, as they put their lives on the line to save the last remaining vaquitas and bring the vicious international crime syndicate to justice.

Narrated by Captain America star Chris Evans, Superpower Dogs is a 3D film following six real-life working dogs & their human partners from around the world as they brave earthquakes and avalanches, protect endangered species such as rhinos and elephants, and transform the lives of people with special needs.

For many years, ownership of New Zealand’s Whanganui River was under dispute. Now, it owns itself. In what’s believed to be a world’s first, the Whanganui River has been granted legal personhood, with the same rights and responsibilities as you and me. But determining where a river ends and the rest of nature begins—that may be up for some debate in the short film The River is Me.

More information about the festival and film trailers can be viewed at:

https://www.wildandscenicfilmfestival.org/2020films

ABOUT THE 2020 WILD & SCENIC FILM FESTIVAL

One of the nation’s largest environmental and adventure film festivals, the 18th annual Wild & Scenic Film Festival combines stellar filmmaking, cinematography and first-rate storytelling to inform, inspire and ignite solutions to restore the earth and human communities while creating a positive future for generations to come. Festival-goers are treated to a wide variety of award winning films, including those about nature, community activism, adventure, conservation, water, energy, wildlife, and environmental justice. The Wild & Scenic Film Festival is hosted and produced by South Yuba River Citizens League (SYRCL) at venues across Nevada City and Grass Valley, Calif., from January 16 – January 20, 2020. This flagship festival kicks off a nationwide tour bringing Wild & Scenic films to more than 65,000 people annually.

For more information, visit https://www.WildandScenicFilmFestival.org

Source: Wild and Scenic Film Festival