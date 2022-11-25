Wild & Scenic Film Festival previews 2023 Official Selections and starts early-bird pass sales

For over two decades, the Wild & Scenic Film Festival (WSFF) has welcomed audiences to Nevada County, CA, for its annual event every January. This year the festival has moved to Presidents Day weekend, February 16-20.

The South Yuba Rivers Citizens League’s (SYRCL) Wild & Scenic Film Festival has announced a preview of its 2023 lineup of environmental and adventure films to be shown at its 21st annual event happening Feb 16-20, 2023. Festival passes with special early bird pricing are now on sale. There are a limited number of these specially priced passes available through December 15th or as quantities allow. The full lineup of films will be released on Dec. 15th along with additional regularly priced passes and tickets.

The festival will feature many mainstay elements of the past, including activist workshops, an art exhibition, youth programs, the EnviroFair, filmmaker Q&A sessions, as well as opportunities to interact with filmmakers and special guests. Wild & Scenic’s festival will continue to bring together top filmmakers, activists, and social innovators to inspire environmental awareness and action.

This year’s festival theme is “CommUNITY” in recognition that 2023 marks the 40th anniversary of the South Yuba River Citizens League (SYRCL). Founded on the premise that “people can save a river,” SYRCL has been uplifting the community by uniting and engaging with local citizens to protect and restore the Yuba River Watershed for decades. For next year, the Wild & Scenic’s theme focuses on the importance of approaching challenges as a unified community and reflects the significance of grassroots movements in protecting nature for future generations. The official 2023 artwork was created by artist Shar Tuiasoa, aka Punky Aloha, with this idea in mind, and audiences can expect to see it reflected throughout this year’s programming.

The official 2023 artwork of the Wild and Scenic Film Festival titled “Community” was created by artist Shar Tuiasoa, aka Punky Aloha.

To learn more and purchase passes or tickets, visit https://WSFF.eventive.org . Stay tuned for the full lineup of films to be announced on December 15th.

Some of the marquee films presented at the 21st Annual Wild & Scenic Film Festival include:

All that Breathes – Amidst the darkening backdrop of Delhi’s apocalyptic air and escalating violence, two brothers devote their lives to protect one casualty of the turbulent times: the bird known as the Black Kite. This film has been racking up awards from Cannes to Sundance.

Breaking Trail – Emily Ford sets out with a borrowed sled dog to become the first woman and person of color to thru-hike the 1200-mile Ice Age Trail in winter. As the journey tests their endurance, the duo embraces the unexpected kindness of strangers.

Elevated – For Deaf climber Sonya Wilson, communication and community is of vital importance. Elevated is a non-verbal film sharing Sonya’s experience as a Deaf woman and outdoor advocate working to bridge the gap between the Deaf community and the outdoor industry, one crag at a time.

Free to Run – When the Taliban takes over Afghanistan threatening the basic human rights of women across the country, UN human rights attorney and mountain runner, Stephanie Case, must fight to find a way forward for the Afghan women of her NGO, Free to Run, in the midst of taking on the longest and hardest ultratrail race of her life.

Path of the Panther – Drawn in by the haunting specter of the Florida panther, photographer Carlton Ward finds himself on the front lines of an accelerating battle between forces of renewal and destruction that have pushed the Everglades to the brink of ecological collapse.

River – Narrated by Willem Dafoe, River is a cinematic and musical odyssey that explores the remarkable relationship between humans and rivers.

Walking Two Worlds – 19-year-old Quannah Chasinghorse, and their mother, Jody Potts-Joseph, take a stand to defend their sacred homelands and way of life while breaking barriers in Indigenous representation.

About the 2023 wild & scenic film festival

One of the nation’s largest environmental and adventure film festivals, the 21st annual Wild & Scenic Film Festival combines stellar filmmaking, cinematography, and first-rate storytelling to inform, inspire, and ignite solutions to restore the earth and human communities while creating a positive future for generations to come. Festival goers are treated to a wide variety of award-winning films, including those about nature, community activism, adventure, conservation, water, energy, wildlife, and environmental justice. The Wild & Scenic Film Festival is hosted and produced by South Yuba River Citizens League (SYRCL) Feb 16-20, 2023. This flagship festival kicks off a nationwide tour bringing Wild & Scenic films to more than 65,000 people annually.