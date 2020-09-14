Wild & Scenic Film Festival opens submissions for 2021 virtual art exhibition

Wild & Scenic Film Festival has begun accepting art submissions for consideration to be included in its 19th annual festival, set to begin Jan. 14. Artists have until Nov. 16 to submit their artwork.

Wild & Scenic, whose year-long 2020 tour season has primarily consisted of virtual events since the COVID-19 pandemic began, is applying the information learned during this year’s unexpected challenges as it plans for the 2021 festival — which will take place entirely online — according to festival producer Eric Dunn.

For example, the organization aims to make films and other content in the festival as accessible as possible to audiences with limited internet connectivity, so it plans to employ a platform which automatically adjusts video quality according to connection speed, minimizing delays in playing.

“One thing we’re really excited about with … (having) this take place in a totally virtual way this year is that we’re able to expand who is able to partake in this, both who’s able to present their artwork as well as who’s able to see the artwork,” said Dunn.

In past years, the festival had primarily accepted artwork from local artists, because artists needed to physically bring their artwork to the festival for display. For the 2021 festival, thanks to a fully digital submissions and exhibition process, artists will be considered for participation regardless of where they are based.

In another change to the festival, an exhibition kickoff and opportunities for audiences to learn more about participating artists will be held virtually, in contrast to past years’ in-person gatherings and artwork displayed throughout various Grass Valley and Nevada City venues.

“We’re excited to highlight, as always, Nevada County artists, but be able to put them in front of a national audience instead of locations around western Nevada County,” said Dunn.

Artists may submit their work with an announcement that the piece is for sale, but for this virtual exhibition, shipping and other logistics of any sale will be handled by the artist and buyer independently to Wild & Scenic.

This call for submissions is divided into two categories: 2-Dimensional and Photography.

“We always welcome all sorts of artwork, especially related to the natural world, but always encourage people to consider artwork that ties into our theme,” said Dunn.

The theme for the 2021 festival is “Resilient by Nature.” In a press release earlier this month, the theme was described as “a call to look to nature as a model for resiliency and seek to create solutions to environmental challenges through nature-inspired designs and strategies.”

Artists are encouraged to submit their work as early in the submission period as possible.

Early bird submissions — with a submission fee of $20 — will be accepted until Oct. 1. The regular submission fee after that will be $30, until Nov. 4, after which there will be an extended deadline fee of $45.

Victoria Penate is a staff writer for The Union. She can be reached at vpenate@theunion.com.