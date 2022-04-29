Wild & Scenic Film Festival moves to February

After two decades of holding festivities in mid-January, the Wild & Scenic Film Festival, produced by the South Yuba River Citizens League, is announcing a change in festival dates. In 2023, the festival will be held President’s Day weekend, Feb. 16 to 20.

“The decision to change the dates of this perennial community favorite was not an easy one, but we’re confident that the move will best ensure the festival’s ability to thrive for many more decades to come,” said festival director Lívia Campos de Menezes in a news release.

Film submissions open on April 29. The 21st annual festival welcomes the submission of shorts and features about nature, community activism, conservation, intentional adventure, health, water, energy, climate change, wildlife, environmental justice, food, and farming. Special consideration is given to those films that explore the annual theme, “CommUNITY.”

Next year marks the 40th anniversary of the South Yuba River Citizens League. Founded on the premise that “people can save a river,” SYRCL has been uplifting the community by uniting and engaging with local citizens to protect and restore the Yuba River Watershed for decades. With this in mind, Wild & Scenic’s theme focuses on the importance of approaching challenges as a unified community, and reflects the significance of grassroots movements in protecting nature for future generations.

The festival team is excited to celebrate with its community around the power of film to bring diverse people and ideas together, heal, and give hope. Despite the challenges presented in the last two years, Wild & Scenic has continued to thrive in its mission to inspire activism through film. From the flagship festival in February to the hundreds of On Tour events around the country, its informative and inspirational programming and format have helped unite communities near and far.

Wild & Scenic looks forward to returning to in-person screenings for the 21st annual event held in Nevada City and Grass Valley.

The early bird deadline for submissions is May 29, with a final deadline of Sept. 2. Submit early to take advantage of discounted pricing.

Learn more and submit your film at http://www.WildAndScenicFilmFestival.org .

Source: Wild & Scenic Film Festival