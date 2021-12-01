Wild & Scenic announces film lineup

The South Yuba River Citizens League’s Wild & Scenic Film Festival has unveiled its full lineup of over 100 environmental and adventure films, including eight world premieres and five U.S. premiers, to be shown at its 20th annual event happening in person Jan. 13-17 and online Jan. 13-23.

Passes and tickets for this year’s event are now available for purchase at WSFF.eventive.org .

For two decades, the Wild & Scenic Film Festival has welcomed audiences to Nevada County for its annual event each January.

“We can’t wait to return with in-person programming in 2022 as part of our hybrid festival. Not having an in-person event in 2021 was a big disappointment for SYRCL and the community,” said Melinda Booth, SYRCL’s executive director, in a press release. “For seasoned festival attendees, however, things will be a bit different this year in an effort prioritize community safety.“

Films include “Black Ice,” about aspiring ice climbers, and “Inhabitants,” about Native Americans across the country restoring their relationship with the land.





Attendees must reserve specific film sessions and venues in advance. Every event is separately ticketed. Fewer tickets will be available this year due to a reduction in the number of venues as well as reduced capacity within those venues. COVID-19 protocols will be in place, including vaccine and mask requirements for all in-person attendees including staff, volunteers, and filmmakers.

“The health and wellbeing of our small community is central to our work here at SYRCL and the Wild & Scenic Film Festival,” Booth said. “These decisions have come as the result of many in-depth conversations with the local health department and medical professionals. We realize there are a variety of reasons why attendees may be unable or unwilling to vaccinate, which is why we are happy to provide a virtual online alternative to the in-person festivities should that be the case.”

AWARENESS AND ACTION

The festival will feature many mainstay elements, including workshops at the Earthjustice Activist Center, a virtual art exhibition, youth programs, virtual EnviroFair, filmmaker Q&A sessions after in-person screenings, as well as opportunities to interact with filmmakers and special guests. Wild & Scenic’s 20th annual festival will continue to bring together top filmmakers, activists, and social innovators to inspire environmental awareness and action. As always, this event serves as SYRCL’s largest fundraiser, supporting the year-round work to protect and restore the Yuba River watershed.

Currents of Hope was chosen as the theme for the 20th anniversary.

“The theme speaks to momentum toward a brighter future. In aligning the festival with this theme, we envision a hopefulness grounded in tangible and measurable action, constantly moving us forward like the mighty rivers that are the lifeblood of this planet,” said Festival Producer Eric Dunn.

Artist Maile Claire created the official 2022 artwork with this idea in mind, and audiences can expect to see it reflected throughout this year’s programming.

To learn more and purchase passes or tickets, visit WSFF.eventive.org .

Source: Wild & Scenic Film Festival