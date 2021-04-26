 Wild performance | TheUnion.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Wild performance

News News |

Elias Funez
  

Community artists Jenny Hale and Lisa Barker’s first iteration of Project Wild Edge, an immersive theater performance meant to explore the complicated nature of the wild urban interface, took place Saturday along the Wolf Creek Trail in Grass Valley.
Photo: Elias Funez
A handful of interpretive dance artists came together to help make Project Wild Edge happen Saturday along the Wolf Creek Trail. The artists began the immersion performance at the Little Wolf Creek sinkhole and nearby pathway off Freeman Lane.
Photo: Elias Funez
A few dozen audience members could be seen gathered along the Wolf Creek Trail in Grass Valley Saturday to take in the immersive theater performance Project Wild Edge.
Photo: Elias Funez
Saturday’s performers of Project Wild Edge led audience members from the Wolf Creek Trail to the waters of Little Wolf Creek. The event coincided with the Bear Yuba Land Trust’s NatureFest, which took place at the Cascade Canal, Litton, Wolf Creek, and Alan Thiesen trails.
Photo: Elias Funez
Project Wild Edge immersive theater performers used the newly constructed portions of the Wolf Creek Trail to begin their Saturday afternoon performance.
Photo: Elias Funez

Support Local Journalism


Support Local Journalism

Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.

Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.

Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.

 

Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.

User Legend: iconModerator iconTrusted User

News
See more