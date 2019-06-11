Wild at heart: Event celebrates the South Yuba’s 20th anniversary as a Wild & Scenic River

Guitarist Ivan Najera will provide the music for SYRCL's Wild for the Yuba event on Friday.

Submitted Photo

WHAT: Wild for the Yuba – Dinner, Auction, Music WHERE: Pilot Peak Winery, 12888 Spenceville Road, Penn Valley WHEN: Friday, June 14, 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. TICKETS: Members: $64 Early/$69 June pricing; General: $69 Early/$74 June pricing. Reserved seating for 4 starts at $259 for members / $279 General Limited Seating – Event is expected to sell out INFO: Julie Pokrandt, julie@yubariver.org or 530-265-5961 x214, www.yubariver.org

The South Yuba River Citizens League (SYRCL) invites the community to Wild for the Yuba – a special dinner and silent auction – on Friday from 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at the beautiful grounds of Pilot Peak Winery in Penn Valley.

Wild for the Yuba is SYRCL’s party for the river with one of the region’s largest silent auctions. This year’s prizes include an array of excursions to Reno, San Francisco, Tahoe, and Carmel Valley. Jet Blue and Southwest Airlines have donated airline tickets, and many local businesses have shown their love for the Yuba by contributing merchandise and gift certificates to tours, shops, services and restaurants.

The money raised at Wild for the Yuba supports SYRCL’s summer programs striving to keep the river healthy and safe, such as River Ambassadors and the Yuba River Cleanup.

The event commemorates the South Yuba’s 20th Anniversary as a California Wild & Scenic River.

“We invite our members, volunteers and the public to join us at Wild for the Yuba as we recognize a major milestone for our emerald gem, the Yuba River,” said Co-President Shana Maziarz. “Twenty years ago, SYRCL and the community won a 16-year campaign to protect our region from hydropower dams when the state legislature declared 39 miles of the South Yuba protected as a California Wild & Scenic River. Wild for the Yuba is our time to celebrate this incredible victory.”

Guests will be treated to dinner and appetizers by MeZe Middle Eastern Eatery. Its special Wild for the Yuba menu includes mouth-watering items like chicken shawarma, beef & lamb meatballs, falafel, and stuffed squash. Owners Alon and Tal Greenstein are committed to serving delicious entrees using organic and locally-sourced ingredients. Their new restaurant is located on Mill Street in Grass Valley.

“We proudly present tasty food you can feel good about,” reads MeZe’s website.

Acclaimed guitarist Ivan Najera will assemble a group of musicians that will entertain guests throughout the evening. According to the Sacramento Press, Najera has shared the stage with Jose Feliciano, Julio Iglesias and Enrique Coria. “Najera’s eclectic style incorporate(s) elements of flamenco, contemporary and classical jazz music with traditional Spanish and Latin American influences.”

Wild for the Yuba tickets are available at the SYRCL office or online at http://www.yubariver.org. Seating is limited, and the event is expected to sell-out. Advance tickets are $64 per person for current SYRCL members and $69 for the general public. Reserved seating for four starts at $259 for members and $279 for the general public.

Admission includes appetizers, dinner, entry to silent & live auctions, musical entertainment, and outdoor patio seating. Pilot Peak will offer wine and beer for sale.

Based in Nevada County, the South Yuba River Citizens League (SYRCL, pronounced “circle”) is the leading voice for the protection and restoration of the Yuba River watershed. Founded in 1983 through a rural grassroots campaign to defend the South Yuba River from proposed hydropower dams, SYRCL has developed into a vibrant community organization with more than 3,500 members and volunteers.