Nevada County will welcome the New Year with a series of rain storms. The National Weather Service (NWS) reports there is 100% probability of heavy rain today and Saturday with as much as two inches or more of precipitation possible. Rain is expected to continue well into next week.
The NWS predicts “minor to moderate flooding of rivers and small streams. Area flooding of flood-prone locations (is) expected Friday through the weekend.”
Localized rock slides are possible in the foothills, NWS said. Motorists are advised to watch out for flooding in low spots and underpasses, the weather service reports. Ponding of water on roadways and poor visibility will make travel hazardous.
A flood watch alert has been issued by the National Weather Service Sacramento from 4 p.m.this afternoon through 4 a.m. Sunday for a portion of northern California, including the following areas; the Motherlode, Carquinez Strait and Delta, Central Sacramento Valley, Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County, Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley, Northern Sacramento Valley, Northern San Joaquin Valley and Southern Sacramento Valley Friday afternoon through late Saturday night.
Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be flooded. Storm drains and ditches may become clogged with debris. Extensive street flooding and flooding of creeks and rivers are possible. Area creeks and streams are running high and could flood with more heavy rain. Area weirs including Tisdale, Fremont, and Colusa will also likely flow. Mokelumne River at Benson's Ferry and Cosumnes River at McConnel and Michigan Bar may reach monitor and flood stage respectively late Saturday in response to heavy rain.
To take precaution, folks should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop.
State law requires vehicle headlights to be on during rain events. Also, drivers should increase the distance between vehicles and slow down to avoid hydroplaning and losing control.
Snow levels should be above 7,500 feet Friday but will lower to 4,500 feet to 6,000 feet Saturday evening, according to the NWS. The heaviest snow is predicted from late Saturday morning through the evening hours, mainly south of I-80. Difficult travel conditions, reduced visibility, and chain controls are expected Saturday into Sunday
The Nevada County Office of Emergency Services reports free sand and sandbags are available to residents in flood-prone areas and may picked up at the following locations:
- Next to the Nevada County Warehouse located at: the corner of Highway 49 and East Broad Street, Nevada City
- Penn Valley Fire Protection District located at: 10513 Spenceville Road, Penn Valley
- North San Juan Community Hall located at: 10057 Reservoir Street, North San Juan
- Higgins Fire Department located at: 10106 Combie Road, Auburn
- Peardale Chicago Park Station 57 located at: 18934 Colfax Hwy, Grass Valley
Additionally, free sand and bags are available in Grass Valley at the city corporation yard at 557 Freeman Lane.
“Residents must bring a strong back and their own shovel to fill the sandbags with sand,” according to the OES website. “We do ask that residents only take what they plan to use for the protection of their personal property. This will enable us to continue to offer this free service.”
Grass Valley also asks that residents take only what they need.
Due to the rain and cold weather, Better Together Nevada County and Sierra Roots will again open the Cold Weather Shelter tonight at the Nevada City Veterans’ Hall (lower level) at 415 North Pine St. Unhoused people may come to the shelter from 4:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. for a hot meal and cots for the night. The shelter will close at 7:30 a.m.
For the latest forecast updates, visit weather.gov/sacramento.