Wild and Scenic online: Film Festival moves online for 20th anniversary

The 20th anniversary of the Wild & Scenic Film Festival has begun, with films premiering online through Jan. 23. Festival organizers decided to postpone the event due to the surge in the Omicron variant and the recent PG&E power outages, which affected many organizers. The list of films and how to watch can be found at http://www.wildandscenicfilmfestival.org .

Photo: Elias Funez

The South Yuba River Citizens League’s Wild & Scenic Film Festival has unveiled its 2022 trailer, featuring moments from many of the films to be shown at its 20th annual event happening online in a virtual format Jan. 13-23.

Film titles in this year’s festival include: “A Wild Independence,” “The Voice of a River,” “Tule Elk-The Killing of a Native Species,” “Lost in Light,” Hidden Wild,“ ”Ghost Ponds,“ ”The Fog of Big Sur,“ and ”Black Ice,“ to name a few.

Organizers were planning on holding the festival in person, but decided recently to hold the event online due to the surge in the Omicron variant, as well as the debilitating winter storm that left many, including some organizers, without electricity.

This year, in the spirit of inspiring activism, SYRCL is asking people to petition the Army Corps of Engineers to help threatened salmon reach their spawning grounds by cleaning the fish ladders at Daguerre Point Dam.

Wild & Scenic Film Festival fans can see the juried artwork of Michelle Jewett and Eileen Blodgett, including the work of other artists with Yuba River inspired work, at the Art Works Gallery at 113 Mill St. in Grass Valley.

Photo: Elias Funez

Although the film festival’s in-person programming has been postponed, special screenings of the short film “‘Uba Seo” will begin screening this week at ‘UBA SEO: Nisenan Arts and Culture, 225 Broad St., in Nevada City.

“‘Uba Seo“ is an audio/video experience in which Nisenan culture bearer Shelly Covert sings the story of ‘Uba Seo in Nisenan to the visiting Rhine River Nixy, who swims deep into the waters to listen. Reservations are required, and can be made at calendly.com/uba-seo . There’s a recommended donation of $5 per person.

The festival’s free non-film programming includes the “California On Fire” workshop, part of the Earthjustice Activist Center, where people will explore how California has been experiencing more intense, larger, and more destructive wildfires in the last five years. Over 1 million acres burned in 2021, caused by blazes like the Dixie, Beckwourth, and Caldor fires.

This panel discussion, featuring Eli Ilano, forest supervisor for the Tahoe National Forest; Dan Porter, forest strategy lead with The Nature Conservancy; and Willie Whittlesey, general manager at Yuba Water Agency, attempts to answer questions and look at what communities can do collectively to help.

To learn more about 2022 programming and purchase passes or tickets, visit WSFF.eventive.org .