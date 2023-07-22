The National Weather Service Sacramento is calling for another toasty weekend with high temperatures forecast to hit 98 degrees today before a slight cool down is forecast to begin tomorrow with a high of 94 forecast and highs in the upper 80s beginning next week.
Overnight lows tonight are forecast to be in the upper 70s before dropping to the mid to lower 70s Sunday and 60s beginning next week.
Major Risk for heat-related illnesses for pets, livestock, and much of the population, especially anyone without effective cooling and/or adequate hydration. Impacts likely in some health systems, heat-sensitive industries and infrastructure.
Cold and fast moving area waterways
Today: Widespread Moderate Heat Risk with areas of Major Heat Risk
Sunday: Widespread Moderate Heat Risk
Today: 20-55% chance of exceeding 110° F in the northern Sacramento Valley
Dry fuels and very low humidity may lead to easier fire starts
Areas of breezy southwest winds in the afternoon and evening
Hot temperatures along with low daytime humidity will lead to increased fire weather conditions
Moderate to poor overnight recoveries in the foothills