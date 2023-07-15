Yuba river jumper

A brave Yuba River swimmer takes a leap of faith into the cold waters of the South Yuba River at the Highway 49 bridge this week. Though the water’s flow has slowed significantly here compared to earlier this year, the National Weather Service is still warning of swift and frigid flows.

 Elias Funez/efunez@theunion.com

A widespread major heat risk persists for much of the interior western United States including Nevada County, where temperatures will be well above normal in the Valley and foothills likely into next week according to the National Weather Service Sacramento.

Elevated fire weather conditions for the Valley and foothills persists through Monday due to the high temperatures, low relative humidities, and poor overnight temperature recovery.In Grass Valley today, temperatures are forecast to top out at the century mark with an overnight low of 78 degrees.