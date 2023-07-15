A widespread major heat risk persists for much of the interior western United States including Nevada County, where temperatures will be well above normal in the Valley and foothills likely into next week according to the National Weather Service Sacramento.
Elevated fire weather conditions for the Valley and foothills persists through Monday due to the high temperatures, low relative humidities, and poor overnight temperature recovery.In Grass Valley today, temperatures are forecast to top out at the century mark with an overnight low of 78 degrees.
Sunday Grass Valley could reach 101 degrees with an overnight low of 76 before temperatures are set to take a dip Monday with a high of 96 degrees and overnight low of 73.
Those looking to take a dip to beat the heat in Sierra streams are being forewarned of swift moving and dangerously cold waterways due to the Sierra Nevada’s historic snowpack continuing to produce historic snowmelt.
In Sacramento today temperatures are forecast to hit 108 while San Francisco should stay at a balmy 68 degrees and Lake Tahoe at a sunny 87 degrees.
Grass Valley’s Condon Park reached 97 degrees Friday afternoon.
Nevada County will open Cooling Centers at the Grass Valley and Penn Valley libraries from 10 a.m.- 8 p.m. Sat. through Mon., July 15 through 17 as a response to the widespread major heat risk.
Cooling Centers will provide air-conditioned space and water will be available. Well-behaved pets on a leash are allowed, and both locations are ADA-accessible. Library desk services will only be available during regular library hours, but residents can access the Wi-Fi and look at the materials while using the space.