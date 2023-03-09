March 14 is the date when women’s salaries are calculated to catch up to what white men were paid the prior year, according to a newsletter published by the Association of American University Women (AAUW), Nevada County Chapter, titled The Lodestone.

That is why March 14 is named Equal Pay Day. The month of March was officially proclaimed Women’s History Month by President Joe Biden.

