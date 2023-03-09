March 14 is the date when women’s salaries are calculated to catch up to what white men were paid the prior year, according to a newsletter published by the Association of American University Women (AAUW), Nevada County Chapter, titled The Lodestone.
That is why March 14 is named Equal Pay Day. The month of March was officially proclaimed Women’s History Month by President Joe Biden.
Since women currently make 83 cents for every dollar earned by white males, women have to work 2 1⁄2 months longer than white males to catch up, according to AAUW’s The Lodestone.
Black women make only 64 cents on the dollar and Latina women make 57 cents on each dollar earned by white men. The AAUW is encouraging people to contact senators to pass the Paycheck Fairness Act, which was approved by the House on April 15, 2021, but still needs approval from the U.S. Senate.
Yesterday, March 8 was officially observed as International Women’s Day.
The United Nations focused on technology and the statistics that show women lagging behind in the digital gender gap around the world that widens economic and social inequities.
Women around the world depend on “strong technological integration” meaning that access to technology can be life-changing. Attending a course, calling loved ones, making a bank transaction, or booking a medical appointment, many aspects of modern life depend on a digital process,” according to an article on the United Nations website.
The U.S. Constitution has some catching up to do as well when it comes to the Equal Rights Amendment (ERA) first introduced into Congress 100 years ago, with the goal of guaranteeing equal legal rights for men and women, according to The Lodestone.
“By 1977, the ERA was ratified by 35 of the necessary 38 states. However, because Congress imposed an arbitrary deadline to complete ratification by 1982, the ERA could not become law when the final three states ratified it years later (Nevada in 2017, Illinois in 2018, and Virginia in 2020),” The Lodestone reads.
The AAUW employs individuals to take action by contacting California Senators and Congressman Kevin Kiley, representing Nevada County to support resolutions that would make ERA the 28th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.
On January 24, 2023, Senator Cardin, a Democratic senator of Maryland since 2007, filed S.J. Res.4 as a joint resolution to remove the deadline set in 1982. Soon after, on January 31, 2023, Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley, a Democrat representing the 7th congressional district in Massachusetts since 2007 introduced a similar bill in the House (H.J. Res 25).
“If passed, these measures would allow Nevada, Illinois and Virginia to count toward ratification, to finally ratify ERA,” according to The Lodestone. “It would finally become the 28th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.”
March 21 and 22 are Lobby Days for AAUW in Sacramento. AAUW members all over California will be working to support AAUW priority legislation pending before the California Legislature, according to The Lodestone.
This could involve meeting with an Assembly member or State Senator or staff member in Sacramento, in the home district, or on Zoom.
In a proclamation by President Joe Biden, issued on Feb. 28, 2023, the month of March is observed as a time when Americans “reaffirm our commitment to advancing rights and opportunities for women and girls in the United States and around the world… lead as advocates for reproductive rights, champions of racial justice, and LGBTQI+ equality… That is why I created the Gender Policy Council to advance gender equity…strengthened and reauthorized the Violence Against Women Act… and in December 2022, I was proud to sign the Respect for Marriage Act and defend the rights of LGBTQI+ and interracial couples.”
To contact Staff Writer Marianne Boll-See, email mboll-see@theunion.com.