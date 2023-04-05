The Nevada City Film Festival isn’t too far off, having set its dates for June 23-25 this year. They are kicking things off early, however, with a series of Comedy Nights taking place this weekend, featuring headliner Beth Stelling.
Stelling has been featured in the Netflix series “The Stand Ups” in addition to helming her own comedy specials, “Simply The Beth,” “The Half Hour,” and “Girl Daddy”—produced by Conan O’Brien and Team Coco and dubbed “Best Debut Special Of The Year” by the New York Times. Her writing has appeared on the popular animated series “Rick And Morty,” though Stelling got her start on stage as a theater major.
“I’ve been doing stand-up now for 15 years,” said Stelling from her Los Angeles home. “I was a theater major and I moved to Chicago in 2007 to pursue live theater and quickly learned that it wasn’t as fulfilling as I had hoped it could be. I wanted more from it, I guess. I interned at The School at Steppenwolf, and had some really incredible experiences there, learning from the actors. I wanted to take things into my own hands, so that’s when I really started writing my stand-up.”
Having grown up in Dayton, Ohio, this won’t be Stelling’s first trip to the Gold Country. About eight years ago she visited the area, and led by now-City Councilman Adam Kline, got a peek at Nevada City and its eclectic shops, monuments, and historical buildings.
However, there is one thing she sets her sights on no matter where she is.
“I usually like to get to a city and find the best coffee because I used to manage a coffee shop in Chicago called Dollop. Then my first job in Los Angeles was Intelligentsia coffee. I had to train for like eight months before I could even touch milk. I am baristally trained.”
“The last time I was (in Nevada City) they put us up in sort of this bed & breakfast place; a bit of a classic, potentially spooky vibe. Clawfoot tubs and the like.”
Like so many in the world, the COVID pandemic took a toll on Stelling and prevented her from touring city-to-city like she is accustomed to.
“I open my next special by asking, does anyone else feel like they’ve been aging in dog years?” she joked. “I haven’t been (to Nevada City) in eight years but you could really call it five because the last three don’t count. I am looking forward to being back.”
The road to success wasn’t always easy for Stelling, but she isn’t one to dwell on it. Inequity in comedy, she said, is becoming more balanced but she still feels the sting of being a female comic in a male-dominated profession.
“Things have changed and definitely gotten better,” she said. “So many women who came before me have obviously paved the path. It should be so wide and so deep for how many women have come before me, and yet it seems not to be because lots of people are pushed out by bad experiences or abuse of power. (Some people) just don’t want to take it anymore. And they shouldn’t have to. We lose a lot of people along the way when it comes to our female population.
“I think early on my feminism was, I will be funny and not talk about sex and not talk about girl things and that will be my feminism because then no one can say I’m not funny because I talk about these things that are stereotypically female. And then by the time I was in comedy for upwards of 10 years, it was like (forget) it. I can make anything funny, I can talk about whatever I want. I am done limiting myself.”
Stelling said that though she has shoulders from comics past to stand on, she feels that excelling in her profession is an “uphill battle and it still exists and everybody is on the internet and has something to say about it.”
Rather than alter her act, she prefers to speak her truth and perhaps pave the way for other rising stars who will come behind her.
“Early on in your days you want to not ruffle feathers and get booked and hang with the guys and be one of those guys. At least that’s how I felt at 22 in Chicago. You know, be cool and roll with the punches, and of course stuff happened to me. Terrible things happened to other women.”
She took some time off in the last year to rejuvenate and replenish from an at-times grueling schedule, and to visit friends and family. Additionally, she returned to Dayton to film a new comedy special, and this time she is calling the shots.
“It’s definitely a shift that’s happening in the comedy world that is self-producing, the benefit being that you own the material, they license it for two years and then you could take it elsewhere. The thing is you have to fund it yourself. I am just going to be shopping around my fine wares once it’s all colored and sound mixed. Then once I sell I’ll be able to tell everybody where to find it.”
Stelling said that with her to-be-released special, she is getting back to her storytelling roots and even updating some stories from acts past.
“I have that Dayton, Ohio touch on that special because it was filmed in my hometown. I was pretty burned out by the end of it. It was a lot of pressure. It was an 1,100 seat theatre so I just did one show, one shot. It’s like, can you do a comedy special in one take? Yeah, but I wouldn’t recommend it.”
Stelling cites some of her comedic heroes in Maria Bamford, Sarah Silverman, Mike Birbiglia, and Wanda Sykes—all of whom Stelling has worked with or met and who have lived up to her expectations and then some.
She is quite aware of her place in the comedy world, and Stelling is grateful for the chance to help break a glass ceiling or two.
“A lot of my comedy began to be fueled by how tired I was of hearing (male comics) talk about the same things. Audience members that were women in comedy clubs sat for decades next to their husbands while a man was on stage ripping on his wife, ripping on women, talking about how she belongs in the kitchen. And we laugh and laugh. Now there’s more women on stage basically sharing our side of it. And they always say that we can’t take a joke; we took a joke for decades.”
Beth Stelling will perform Saturday, April 8 at the Nevada Theatre with opening comic Carly Kane. For tickets and more information please visit nevadacityfilmfestival.com.