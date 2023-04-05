The Nevada City Film Festival isn’t too far off, having set its dates for June 23-25 this year. They are kicking things off early, however, with a series of Comedy Nights taking place this weekend, featuring headliner Beth Stelling.

Stelling has been featured in the Netflix series “The Stand Ups” in addition to helming her own comedy specials, “Simply The Beth,” “The Half Hour,” and “Girl Daddy”—produced by Conan O’Brien and Team Coco and dubbed “Best Debut Special Of The Year” by the New York Times. Her writing has appeared on the popular animated series “Rick And Morty,” though Stelling got her start on stage as a theater major.

Staff Writer Jennifer Nobles can be reached at jnobles@theunion.com or by calling 530-477-4232.