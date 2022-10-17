facebook tracking pixel Who let the dogs out? Fourth annual North San Juan Dog Parade (PHOTO GALLERY) | TheUnion.com
Who let the dogs out? Fourth annual North San Juan Dog Parade (PHOTO GALLERY)

Elias Funez
  

The fourth annual North San Juan Dog Parade took place Sunday at the San Juan Ridge’s Oak Tree Park. More than 30 dogs donned their costumes and strutted their stuff along side their human companions and K-9 counterparts for a chance at some dog friendly prizes.
Photo: Elias Funez
Dog Parade participants make their way around the Oak Tree Park during Sunday’s annual dress-up competition.
Photo: Elias Funez
There’s a new sheriff in town and he’s ready to serve with his cowboy hat and denims.
Photo: Elias Funez
Prizes for Sunday’s dog parade winners included donated dog food, toys, treats and more.
Photo: Elias Funez
North San Juan Dog Parade judges Diana Pasquini and Nevada County District 4 Supervisor Sue Hoek walk among the costumed competitors to tally their scores following Sunday’s parade.
Photo: Elias Funez
Little Red Riding Hood walks with her costumed canine during Sunday’s dog parade on the San Juan Ridge.
Photo: Elias Funez
Eric and Claudia sit with the Akita Chow Chow mix named Chula that resembles a lion with a mane.
Photo: Elias Funez
A curious youngster offers a treat to a good dog during Sunday’s North San Juan Dog Parade.
Photo: Elias Funez
This elaborate lab seems to smile as he struts his stuff alongside his owner for the judges to see.
Photo: Elias Funez

 

News
