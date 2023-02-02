Join the Nevada County Narrow Gauge Railroad Museum in celebrating National Women’s History Month and the historic achievements of Sarah Kidder, the first woman to run a railroad, for a series of lectures and short video presentations during the month of March.
Kidder ran the Nevada County Narrow Gauge Railroad from 1901 to 1913, and was the first woman in the world to run a railroad.
The talks and video on Kidder were produced by students at Nevada Union High School in conjunction with Nevada County Media and were made possible through a grant from California Humanities as implemented by grant recipient Pamela Biery.
“We join a team of local collaborators, including educators and non-profits in bringing Sarah Kidder’s historic role into focus with artifacts, talks and a short video,” a release from the Nevada County Narrow Gauge Railroad and Transportation Museum said.
11:30 a.m. — Women in History Talk with Associate Professor of Women’s History at Sierra College, Megan White.
12:30 p.m. — Who is Sarah Kidder video premier, a game show introduction to Who is Sarah Kidder? produced by the Nevada Union High School Broadcast Club in collaboration with Nevada Union High School Broadcast Club in collaboration with Nevada County Media.
9:40 a.m. — 3 p.m. — Nevada County Narrow Gauge Railroad Museum Railbus tours.
11:30 a.m. — Join Nevada County Landmarks Commissioners Elinor Barnes and Bernie Zimmerman for a presentation on Sarah Kidder and other prominent women in Nevada County’s storied history.
11:30 a.m. — Speaker Presentation and book signing with “Iron Women” New York Times best-selling author, Chris Enss.
Saturdays from March 11 to June 17, 2023
Enjoy the Kidder Wing Exhibit and Who is Sarah Kidder? video, plus railbus tours from 9:40 a.m. — 2:40 p.m. All railbus tours are on a weather permitting basis.
All events are free and open to the public at the Nevada County Narrow Gauge Railroad Museum, 5 Kidder Ct, Nevada City, CA 95959. Call 530-470-0902 or visit www.ncngrrmuseum.org for details.