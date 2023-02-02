Who is Sarah Kidder

The Who is Sarah Kidder lecture series and short video premier is coming to the Nevada County Narrow Gauge Railroad Museum in March.

 Courtesy Nevada County Narrow Gauge Railroad Museum

Join the Nevada County Narrow Gauge Railroad Museum in celebrating National Women’s History Month and the historic achievements of Sarah Kidder, the first woman to run a railroad, for a series of lectures and short video presentations during the month of March.

Kidder ran the Nevada County Narrow Gauge Railroad from 1901 to 1913, and was the first woman in the world to run a railroad.