Last year, under the direction of Western Nevada County’s Latino Outreach Supervisor Rocio Zhukov, the area celebrated the first Latino Family Festival. This year’s event will take place this Thursday, September 14 at Condon Park in Grass Valley from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. The Latino Family Festival is free and all are invited to attend.
A joyous celebration, the festival also serves to educate Nevada County’s Latino population on services available, something Zhukov said is important in an area where approximately 10 percent of people are of Hispanic descent.
“I am called the Latino Outreach Specialist for the county,” Zhukov explained. “I work through Nevada County Superintendent of Schools and I also work to de-stigmatize mental health issues. That was my original thing but what I discovered was that a lot of people just need help. They don’t know how to get the services they need and that causes a lot of stress.
“I realized so many people didn’t know what we have available at our agencies, and we have so many wonderful services available. So they always needed somebody to direct them, and then they needed to get over their fear to even contact me.”
So the native of Mexico—who moved to the States at the age of three—thought she would make education fun. (“Who doesn’t love a party?”)
“I thought it would be fun for the agencies to see the number of Latino families there are here. There’s a large community that aren’t seen; they are always kind of hidden away.”
A number of agencies represented themselves at last year’s festival, but Zhukov said this year she had them reaching out to her, eager to participate.
“I want to bring out the agencies so they can see that the county and any other services or nonprofits so they can see they need to have more help in Spanish because I can’t do warm handoffs to somebody. I usually go through the whole process with them; I refer them, I take them, I interpret services and do the follow through.
“This year, we’ve had people calling us to participate. We are thrilled that there is going to be more accessibility for people to find out what’s happening at the hospital; what kinds of services do they provide? Bell Hill, which is our immersion school, they want to be there and be able to meet folks in the community. Office of Emergency Services will be there which I think is so important. When we had those fires a while back, (my clients) were calling me saying ‘What are we supposed to do?’ And I really didn’t know myself, and I had to learn. You can find out which zone you’re in, you can sign up for Code Red, and now they are doing it in Spanish so they are trying to make people aware of that. Social Services has a number of Spanish-speaking people on staff now too. That is really helpful for a lot of my families.”
One obstacle, Zhukov noted, is that many non-English speaking families don’t have a reliable way to communicate with people who may be able to offer them needed services. The language barrier, she said, is very real.
“Some of the children in the past have done all of the interpreting for their parents. So they go to medical appointments, and the kids don’t have the vocabulary. They don’t know how to explain what the doctor is talking about. That’s something I help with a lot—making medical appointments. A lot of people come up with very serious medical issues that children probably shouldn’t be involved in those kind of appointments.”
Zhukov said the Latino Family Festival also benefits the agencies who make appearances, as they are more able to see first-hand the need for bilingual staffers.
Aside from the information being made available to all families, the festival is just that: a party.
The event will share the ambiance of a carnival, with princesses, face painters, balloon artists, popcorn, sno-cones, and even people from the Public Health Department with a tooth-brushing station where kids can create their own toothbrush kit. A DJ will perform music from all over Latin America, and light snacks will be served. Zhukov encourages attendees to bring a chair, and if you think you or your little ones will get hungry, bring a picnic dinner. The fest will wrap up at 8:00 p.m. so parents can get their kids to bed at a decent hour on the school night.
“(Latinos) are a service community,” Zhukov said. “They are very hard working and you don’t see them a lot because they are always in the kitchen, in the bakery, in the gardens when you’re at work, they’re doing construction; those kinds of things. I am so proud to be a part of that culture because they’re very hardworking and do everything they can to help their families survive and flourish if at all possible.”
Zhukov is hoping this year’s Latino Family Festival will be even better than last year’s, and that the momentum keeps going.
“It was very gratifying to hear people say, wow I didn’t know these services were available. And the people from the agencies said they were shocked so many people came out. It’s a good opportunity to get together and see what is going on, and just to smile. It’s so fun all the way around.”