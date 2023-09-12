DiaDeLosMuertos-GVU-102922-3.jpg

Bell Hill School is just one of the participants in this Thursday’s Latino Family Festival at Condon Park. The school is a Spanish immersion/bilingual school and along with other agencies will reach out to use Thursday’s event for connecting with Nevada County’s Hispanic community, as well as anyone else interested. The event is free and open to the public.

 Elias Funez | efunez@theunion.com

Last year, under the direction of Western Nevada County’s Latino Outreach Supervisor Rocio Zhukov, the area celebrated the first Latino Family Festival. This year’s event will take place this Thursday, September 14 at Condon Park in Grass Valley from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. The Latino Family Festival is free and all are invited to attend.

A joyous celebration, the festival also serves to educate Nevada County’s Latino population on services available, something Zhukov said is important in an area where approximately 10 percent of people are of Hispanic descent.