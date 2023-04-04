Gold Country Senior Services is one step closer to opening its Senior Center in the space formerly occupied by Summer Thymes café in Grass Valley.
On Saturday, volunteers gathered at the Colfax Avenue location to help prime walls, and perform other tasks for which the organization does not need a permit.
“This is the easy part because we don’t need permits to do this,” said Leslie Lovejoy, Executive Director of Gold Country Senior Services. “We’ve been waiting for our permits to come. They’re with the city of Grass Valley and we hope we will get permitted very soon to start on the other side, which is the commercial kitchen and the café and all of that stuff. And then finally we need to put an office in here and do some other things that we need a permit for.”
A call was put out to the community—as well as to an army of established volunteers 150 strong—to help ready the space, which was originally slated to open in July. Lovejoy said it is more likely that the center will open its doors in September.
“A lot of it depends on permits, and also we need to raise more money for construction,” Lovejoy said. “And so as that trickles in I hope. I thought maybe July but it’s not.
“We are having a Chamber mixer on (April) 20th here and we wanted to have at least an attractive dining area shell for people to see and envision what this is going to be,” she continued. “So we’re putting primer on today. During the week a bunch of us are going to be painting the final coat. The community has been wonderful in coming out and helping us.”
One such community member us Leita Brown, who showed up Saturday to lend her elbow grease to the efforts.
“I saw the article in the paper and we thought we’d volunteer,” Brown said. “Since we are part of the senior community I feel like this is going to benefit us all. I just think it’s very worth while. I remember when it was at the fairgrounds, all the places it’s moved. It is going to feel really good to have a home.
“It feels real permanent. It’s such a nice space and it feels so centrally located. I just can’t believe it’s taken this long but if you just keep working at it, all good things work out. And my dad visited a senior center (in Idaho) and he got his lunch and that’s where his friends were. He felt a sense of community, and I think that’s really important.”
Wendy Van Wagner is the Nutritional Director for Gold Country Senior Services’ Meals On Wheels program.
“This will be the future home for our program,” said Van Wagner. “And I just think our community can really benefit from having a senior center, especially after COVID, having a place for seniors to gather and enjoy a weekly meal in-person.”
In addition to the creation of its senior center, Gold Country Senior Services operates a number of programs including its popular Senior Firewood initiative and counseling services. The expected total cost of the center is $895,000 and the program is accepting donations in any amount.
“I want people to know that this is the new model of a senior center,” said Lovejoy. “It’s going to be an intergenerational community center. Senior centers are changing; they are redefining themselves based on the fact that we now have four generations of people on the planet. What that means is there’s a lot more seniors who want to engage, maybe go back to work, learn, and be involved. So yes, this is what we’re going to do.”
For more information or to donate to Gold Country Senior Services please visit www.goldcountryservices.org.
To reach Staff Writer Jennifer Nobles email jnobles@theunion.com or call 530-477-4232.