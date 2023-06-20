Placer County’s Board of Supervisor voted in April to spend $31 million to provide broadband service to more of the county’s rural areas, a continuation of the county’s broadband equity program.
The money will be spent on seven projects in Sheridan, Newcastle, Loomis, south Auburn, north Auburn, Meadow Vista, and the Folsom Lake estate neighborhood in Granite Bay, according to the county. The work will improve communications for about 11,000 households.
Funds for the project come from a variety of sources, including $9.9 million from the American Rescue Plan Act, according to the county, adding, “The move continues Placer’s commitment to helping insure all residents in Placer County have access to essential internet services.”
At this point, you may be wondering what Nevada County officials have been doing to improve our woeful internet service. Well, the Sierra Business Council, under contract from the county, invited residents to a workshop in April designed to “collect important community feedback on broadband access and digital equity in the Sierra Nevada,” according to a press release.
“By attending and sharing your experiences, you can help the Sierra Nevada get the resources we need to improve our access to high-speed internet and continue to thrive,” the release added.
(At this point, you may wonder why county officials haven’t figured this out in the last 20 years? In fairness, it should be noted the Board of Supervisors made this a top priority just a couple of years ago, so they have some catching up to do.)
The workshop also included an equity component, which is very trendy these days. “You and your community deserve the resources and skills necessary to fully participate in our digital world,” the release stated, and encouraged participation from the poor, elderly, veterans, disabled and others who are deemed disadvantaged.
It even encourages prisoners to participate, unless they are incarcerated in a federal facility. It wasn’t clear how those whose movement is constrained in this manner could actually participate.
This will no doubt generate another report to justify the money the county spent on the project, but will get us no closer to eliminating the gap for underserved residents of the county.
But the project is part of a plan to bring digital equity to California’s hinterland, as explained by Steve Monaghan, the county’s chief information officer and point man in our effort to get broadband to all county residents, in a publication produced by RCRC, Representing California’s Rural Counties.
Writing in the Dec. 16 edition of “RCRC Barbed Wire,” Monaghan spelled out how “Rural California counties have a digital equity problem.” The challenge is indeed daunting.
The rural struggle for digital equity is impeded by topology, large lots, low density neighborhoods, and “the legacy of digital redlining,” according to Monaghan. As a result, we aren’t even close to meeting the federal definition of adequate broadband service.
But here’s where the equity issue really shows itself: A Federal Communications Commission study found that 30 of 58 counties in California had broadband access to 94% of its residents, but a Microsoft study found that just 46% of households actually had access to high-speed broadband.
An array of federal and state programs have been created to address the issue, including California’s Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP). But, as Monaghan wrote, getting people enrolled has been a struggle.
“RCRC member counties represent 903,500 eligible households, 47% of total households, yet only 174,522 of the eligible households are enrolled,” he wrote. “Your county could struggle with signups from several factors. First, you don’t have the broadband connections to homes. Second, your local ISPs (internet service providers) aren’t signed up to offer the ACP program. Third, you need to do more collaboration, marketing and outreach in your community to drive signups.”
If that sounds like Nevada County, it could explain why less that 1% of those eligible in the county have signed up for the ACP program, according to a study by Chico State. Monaghan didn’t mention that in the article, but he did provide a link to those willing to dig deep enough.
“Make sure your county’s broadband program includes a digital equity component,” Monaghan concluded. For those Nevada County residents beyond the reach of SuddenLink and Xfinity, they have already achieved equity in the form of poor broadband service.
Meanwhile, Placer County is actually doing something about it while Nevada County just generates more paper work and looks for somebody to bail us out.
Students gone wild
There are a lot of reasons why Johnny can’t read at his grade level, and one of them is the deterioration of discipline in our schools.
Outside of finding a gun in Johnny’s backpack (and that seems to be a challenge in places like Virginia), it’s almost impossible to suspend or expel him. His parents aren’t much help either; they are more likely to blame teachers and administrators instead of themselves for Johnny’s misdeeds and poor performance.
But you can always depend on the California Legislature to make matters worse, and sure enough, here comes progressive state Sen. Nancy Skinner, D-Berkeley, with a bill that would ban schools from suspending students who disrupt class or defy teachers—known as willful defiance suspensions.
Skinner said these suspensions lead to students dropping out and exacerbating learning loss at a time when many are still behind due to the COVID pandemic.
Skinner also said such suspensions—wait for it—disproportionately affect Black male students, citing a 2018 study that reported they are three times more likely to be suspended for willful defiance than the statewide average.
“SB 274 is based on a simple premise: students belong in school,” Skinner said in a press release. “Instead of kicking them out of school, we owe it to students to figure out what’s causing them to act out and help them fix it.”
The bill would apply to grades K – 12 and permanently ban willful defiance suspensions by the fall of 2024. The measure also prohibits the suspension or expulsion of students because of tardiness or truancy.
The bill passed the Senate 36-3 (Sen. Brian Dahle voted “yes”) and is scheduled for a hearing on June 28 before the Assembly Education Committee, where Assemblywoman Megan Dahle is vice chair.
Let’s forget about absentee fathers, permissive parents, poverty, and other issues that impact student behavior this bill won’t address, and focus on the impact to students who actually want to learn.
As any teacher can tell you (there are three in my extended family), it takes just one disruptive student to ruin the learning experience for every other child in the class. And it can lead to other bad behavior: “It’s almost like a license for the rest of the kids to go ahead and misbehave,” as my daughter put it.
She recently had to deal with an eighth grader who was suspended after he confronted her, put a finger gun to his head, and pulled the trigger because he was upset after Rosemary disciplined him.
After he returned to school, he insisted everybody was lying about his actions. (By the way: Under Oregon law, school authorities can’t ask parents if they have guns in the house, and if they are properly secured.)
It’s past time for schools to quit being baby-sitters and substitutes for under-performing parents, and direct that energy to students who want to learn. Opposing passage of SB 274 would be one place to start.