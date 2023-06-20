George Boardman

George Boardman

Placer County’s Board of Supervisor voted in April to spend $31 million to provide broadband service to more of the county’s rural areas, a continuation of the county’s broadband equity program.

The money will be spent on seven projects in Sheridan, Newcastle, Loomis, south Auburn, north Auburn, Meadow Vista, and the Folsom Lake estate neighborhood in Granite Bay, according to the county. The work will improve communications for about 11,000 households.

