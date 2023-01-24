Grass Valley’s City Council is poised to identify the city’s next big improvement projects during a Special Meeting tentatively scheduled for February.
City Staff have tentatively set aside mid-day Feb. 9 or 10, though councilmembers will decide on those dates and times during tonight’s regularly scheduled council meeting.
“As the City begins to evaluate capital projects budgets, staff is looking to have a meeting with City Council to discuss prioritizing key potential projects and City Council priorities for the next few fiscal years,” the city staff report said.
A Grass Valley City Council Capital Improvement Project Program (CIPP) was approved in Oct. of 2015 and identified the city’s big infrastructure projects from 2015 to 2020, which highlighted needed improvements to Grass Valley’s water system, parks facilities, storm drains, streets, and sewage system.
“Staff will provide a brief budget update with some projections for future years,” the staff report said. “At the meeting, staff will lead a discussion with City Council to look at various items and potential projects,”
A location for the Capital Projects Special Meeting has yet to be identified.
Grass Valley City Manager Tim Kiser did not return calls as of press time.
Grass Valley City Council meets at 6:30 p.m. tonight at 125 E. Main Street in Grass Valley.