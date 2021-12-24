Where’s Santa now? Use the NORAD Santa Tracker to find out

Here’s something to help kids struggling against the remaining hours to Christmas morning — The NORAD Santa tracker.

The website — http://www.noradsanta.org — provides detailed information as to Santa Claus’ location as he travels the globe distributing gifts. Visit the website and you’ll see an image of Santa and his sleigh travel the world, distributing over a million gifts per minute.

Users can click on key cities as Santa passes. A new window will open, giving the person the option of learning more about the area Santa just visited.

Santa left the North Pole early Christmas Eve, as he must circumnavigate the globe to reach all the children.

According to the website, the Santa tracker has existed for 60 years. It began when a Sears Roebuck & Co. ad misprinted a telephone number for Santa that children could call. The number instead connected children to the Continental Air Defense Command, NORAD’s predecessor. The operations director then told staff to check their radar for Santa and give updates.