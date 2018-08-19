Where the Wild Things Are — A Celebration for Wildlife set for nursery in Nevada City

For Information: 530-273-0445, Wildlife Intake Center until Aug 31 (530-477-5774); or Wildlife Rehabilitation and Release’s website at http://www.cawildlife911.org .

Cost: Advance tickets, $50 for one or $90 for 2 ($60/$100 at the door)

What: Where the Wild Things Are — A Celebration for Wildlife

The eighth annual, "Where the Wild Things Are — A Celebration for Wildlife," sponsored by Wildlife Rehabilitation and Release, will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. Sept. 8 at Prospector's Nursery in Nevada City.

All proceeds from the evening will go toward providing care for injured or orphaned wild songbirds, raptors, small mammals and bats and their release back to the wild.

Margie and Greg Mirken from Three Times Through, accompanied by Harpist Lisa Stine, will be playing throughout the evening. Featured instruments include Irish harp, banjo, mandolin, concertina, and guitar in their tradition-based Celtic music of Ireland, Spain and France.

Lucchesi Winery will be pouring several of their award winning wines. A taco bar from Maria's Restaurant and homemade salads and desserts will round out the menu. Raffle and silent auction items will include wildlife-themed items with special opportunities to attend the release of a hawk or owl into the wild as well as having the wildlife ambassadors visit your club, class or event.

These Wildlife Ambassadors will circulate during the evening and include a great horned owl, a western screech-owl, an American crow, a red-tailed hawk, and a barn owl.

Advance tickets are $50 for one or $90 for two (or $60/$100 at the door) and include a goodie bag. Advance tickets can be purchased at Lucchesi Winery, Prospector's Nursery, Wild Birds Unlimited, Wildlife Rehabilitation and Release Intake Center (until the end of August) and online via PayPal http://www.cawildife911.org (all PayPal purchases must be by Sept. 4).

The money raised at this event provides for the needs of orphaned and injured native wildlife including food, caging, medication, and vet treatment

Source: Wildlife Rehabilitation and Release