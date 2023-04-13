With eight years experience as a coffee business owner and head roaster in her hometown of Valencia, Spain, Marian Valero was more than qualified to open her new business, Bluebell Specialty & Coffee, in downtown Grass Valley.

Taking over the space most recently occupied by Fable Coffee, Valero was excited to bring her coffee know-how to the area, which she has called home for a number of years. The opportunity to open Bluebell came about in what Valero now sees as a most fortuitous way.

