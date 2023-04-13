With eight years experience as a coffee business owner and head roaster in her hometown of Valencia, Spain, Marian Valero was more than qualified to open her new business, Bluebell Specialty & Coffee, in downtown Grass Valley.
Taking over the space most recently occupied by Fable Coffee, Valero was excited to bring her coffee know-how to the area, which she has called home for a number of years. The opportunity to open Bluebell came about in what Valero now sees as a most fortuitous way.
After a break from the coffee world, Valero decided she was ready to jump back in and fate was listening.
“(It happened) in a very kind of magical way to be honest because I was in the coffee industry so I opened the same coffee shop in Espana,” Valero said. “It was the first specialty coffee that was seen in Valencia.
“I was thinking to roast and have my own brand of coffee beans (here) but one day the opportunity came to me. And it came at a very sad moment because my family was coming to visit me and they were not allowed to take the plane because something happened; some stupid thing with the visas and passports. Unfortunately that happened to them — to eight members of my family — so we were very sad because we hadn’t seen each other in almost three years. I am pretty attached to my family.
“So the next day I was crying, crying and somebody I know came to me and said Fable closed and they were looking for somebody else. I contacted the owners, and they were about to close the (window) for receiving applications and I applied and because I have experience with coffee and have my coffee business in Spain, and this all happened because my family couldn’t fly.”
What was supposed to be a two-week jaunt to Santa Cruz with her extended family became the opportunity to have her own shop in Grass Valley.
Valero’s family has rescheduled their trip here to July.
Alongside her sister, who runs the Spain outlet of Bluebell, Valero has dedicated her path to working with not only ecologically responsible growers, but with women-owned businesses, in a show of solidarity.
“A couple of years after (opening in Spain), instead of bringing coffee beans to roasters, we decided to jump to the next step and roast as well. So we have a roaster in Valencia. I own the business with my sister so she owns the one in Spain and then I was living here.”
“This gave me the opportunity to come back to the coffee industry again because it was a really good opportunity. I bought all the equipment second hand, so it was really easy, for me at least. I decided to do it and in two weeks I was like working really hard on this and making this happen and here I am.”
Offering more than just coffee, Bluebell mixes up teas, smoothies, and an interesting drink Valero swears by, the tonic & coffee. It is exactly what it sounds like and is representative of some of the more contemporary drinks her shop has to offer.
“We were always working with women. We feel really comfortable working with women. Because of that we only buy coffee beans through farms that are run by women and lead a real change. The woman and man have an equal position and also farms that are really changing on the way to grow coffee, because I am really worried about global warming and I think we all need to work together in having a change and way to live. Now we buy through small farms and they are changing ways to produce.
“We want to be part of the change in terms of equality on these farms for the man and the woman and also for the environment.”
Bluebell Specialty & Coffee is at 167 Mill St. in Grass Valley. For more information please visit Bluebell Coffee on Facebook.
Staff Writer Jennifer Nobles can be reached at jnobles@theunion.com or by calling 530-477-4232.