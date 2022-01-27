‘When that right tenant comes along’: Former Goodwill drop-off site up for lease

A vacant pair of buildings that once housed a Goodwill drop-off location are up for lease.

The former site of a Goodwill drop-off location — 860 and 870 Sutton Way in Grass Valley — is for lease, and Highland Commercial leasing specialist Susie Richards says a variety of businesses could be next to occupy the space.

Richards said this week that, because the pair of approximately 825-square-foot buildings have Walgreens as their immediate neighbor, they are “really interesting buildings, they’re prime retail location, and perfect for the tenant that doesn’t have a use that conflicts with Walgreens.”

For example, due to limits specified in Walgreens’ lease, the tenants at 860 and 870 Sutton Way cannot be businesses that overlap with areas the pharmacy location already covers, such as beauty-related products or certain medical services, she explained.

She added, however, that a business could sell a given category of products in common with Walgreens — gift cards and gift wrap, for example — as long as the business did not exclusively sell that category of products and the space dedicated to those products did not exceed a certain size.

“In commercial real estate … especially when there’s a large anchor tenant, it’s not unusual for there to be restrictions on what use can be applied to neighboring spaces, so we deal with this all the time,” said Richards. “So in a way, we don’t consider this a negative or a frustration, we just consider it as part of what we do.”

Highland Commercial has had the listing for these two buildings for approximately a year, said Richards.

Within that time, she said, prospective tenants who have shown interest in the buildings have included an internet service provider, mobile phone store, a cafe, and an ice cream store, although a lease did not pan out for any of these businesses for various reasons.

Richards said that she and her husband, Lock Richards, who is president and broker of Highland Commercial, envision that businesses within the “ideal type of use” for the buildings include offices for real estate or a mortgage broker, mobile phone retail, or certain allowed medical uses, such as hearing aid sales. “And certainly a cafe, a small restaurant, that would be an ideal use as well,” she said.

A variety of different uses can be housed at the currently vacant pair of buildings next to Walgreens in Grass Valley’s Glenbrook Basin.

CONSIDERATIONS

A key consideration with regards to these two buildings, said Richards, is how small they are.

“So, if it was one tenant leasing both buildings, it would have to be a business that could accommodate the separation,” she said. “Or, if they were leased separately, which is equally viable, they are quite small, so it’s a certain type of retailer that would have an interest in that type of size of space.”

According to Richards, the COVID-19 pandemic has had an effect not only on the level of interest received by these two buildings, but in retail leasing in general.

“Just in general, retail space has not been moving quickly at all, and that’s kind of evidenced by a lot of the surrounding retail vacancies,” she explained. “But this one, we consider this one to be sort of a really, really special building, and when that right tenant comes along I think … it’s going to be very obvious that it’s an absolutely perfect use.”

While she described the commercial real estate market as having been “cold to lukewarm” during the last two years, she also said that indications of it “warming up” are beginning — and estimated that these buildings will be leased within the next six months to a year.

