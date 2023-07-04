IMG_2988.JPG

Sharon Haddy (right) handed over the keys to her adult boutique on Saturday to Summer Douglas (left), who will now helm the business under the name Sugar and Spice. The business will briefly shutter for renovations, reopening in mid-to-late July.

 Photo by Jennifer Nobles | jnobles@theunion.com

Staff Writer

For the past 20 years, Sharon Haddy has owned one of the county’s only lingerie and adult stores, Behind Closed Doors, in downtown Grass Valley.