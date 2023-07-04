Staff Writer
For the past 20 years, Sharon Haddy has owned one of the county’s only lingerie and adult stores, Behind Closed Doors, in downtown Grass Valley.
After decades in the business, Haddy has decided to sell her boutique and will pass the baton to Summer Douglas, who officially took over the store on July 1 and will operate the business under the new name, Sugar and Spice.
Through the ownership of her business, Haddy said she has valued and appreciated the friendships and communications with her legion of loyal customers. However, Haddy has had to come up with a variety of answers when asked what she does for a living.
“Believe it or not, I kind of look up and down the person and then decide how I am going to answer that,” Haddy said. “And if they seem very conservative I say, ‘I own a lingerie boutique.’ If they seem very liberal I say, ‘I have an erotica store.’”
Haddy said before she opened the store she went to every adult emporium within 100 miles and took notes on what she liked, what felt welcoming, and what was absolutely not going to be featured in her shop.
Haddy said she must also take into consideration city ordinances which dictate that no more than 25 percent of a store’s inventory can be what the city considers sexually explicit materials. With no exceptions, one must be at least 18 years of age to enter the store, and Haddy has enjoyed meeting each one of them.
“(My clientele runs) anywhere from 18 to 80,” she said. “The 18-year-olds can’t wait to come in. As soon as they turn 18 they’re like, ‘I’m eighteen!’ It’s one of those things you finally get to do and I just kind of laugh because they could see all of it online. They come in like, ‘Is this it?’ It’s an experience.”
Of all the experiences over the past 20 years, Haddy said without pause that her favorite part of her job has been getting to know people and helping them select the appropriate merchandise.
“(I’ve loved) all the conversations I have with customers, and that some people come in—especially the young people—who absolutely know nothing and they have so many questions but they don’t know where to get the right answers,” she said. “And so the young, from 18 into their twenties, educating them is a lot of fun or older women that come in and they are going through menopause; they’re looking for answers. They have questions and they are looking for answers. And since I had a great gynecologist who would let me ask him all kinds of questions I usually could at least send them to where they could get those questions answered.”
The topics of conversation, Haddy said, aren’t strictly regarding the store’s merchandise. It isn’t uncommon for there to be heart-to-hearts based on religion, the environment, politics, or whatever.
Knee surgery was a catalyst for Haddy deciding to sell her boutique, and she found a buyer in a friend, Summer Douglas, who has taken over and will launch Sugar and Spice into a new era.
“I have known Sharon for a long time and this has been the place we could come and purchase items we want to utilize,” said Douglas. “When Sharon said she was selling it I contemplated and I was like, I would hate for this not to be a part of this community. And I am in a place where I am ready to do something that is for me. I was like, well I’ll talk to my husband. I said, ‘what do you think?’ And he said let’s do it. So I am doing it.”
Douglas said that she plans on renovating the store and will close for the first couple weeks of July for a reset and update of things around the shop.
“I don’t know nearly as much as Sharon about this stuff but I am excited to learn,” Douglas said. “I think I am good with people. I enjoy people and I am just excited about taking this over and making it something that’s mine but continuing to honor what Sharon has brought to the community. That is very important to me.”
“I told (Summer): you have to make it your own because it’s going to be yours,” Haddy said. “I opened it because we had no place to go. 40 miles you had to go to buy a toy or lube or a bra. I was like, really? Why can’t you buy hosiery or something sexy in town? There wasn’t anything so that was my original idea. I was so afraid I was going to have to just close it and the community would lose it so I am very grateful that Summer is taking it over.”
Alongside her husband, Douglas has owned a business for 20 years but has always been behind the scenes.
“My kids keep saying, ‘Mom it’s gonna be cool when we go out places and they’re going to know who you are, not just dad,’” Douglas said. “It’s really exciting for me to take on this opportunity to be part of the community because I know a lot of people but people don’t necessarily know me, if that makes sense. I am looking forward to the opportunity for people to know me and be a part of the community, and this is a great way to be a part of the community. I am excited about this.”
Douglas said Sugar and Spice will likely stay open later on Friday and Saturday nights, and she is eager for feedback from the community.
As she begins her new life away from Behind Closed Doors, Haddy is grateful for the experiences she has had as a business owner, but there are things about the job she will miss.
“I feel like I am losing my identity, because this has been my identity for 20 years and like I said, the community knows you even if you don’t know them. My boyfriend laughs, like, ‘You know you’re a local celebrity, right?’”
Sugar and Spice will be closed for the first couple weeks of July, but are located at 116 East Main Street in downtown Grass Valley.