Rainy drop windshield

Rain drops collect on a windshield in Grass Valley during the weekend’s rain where over an inch was recorded.

 Elias Funez/efunez@theunion.com

Mere days after Punxsutawney Phil made his prediction for six more weeks of winter, a weekend storm locally produced 1.11 inches of rain over the weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

As predicted by the service, the storm took its toll on the high Sierra, causing traffic problems while the area accumulated, in some spots, nearly two fresh feet of snow.

To contact Staff Writer Jennifer Nobles email jnobles@theunion.com, or call 530-477-4232.