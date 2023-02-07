Mere days after Punxsutawney Phil made his prediction for six more weeks of winter, a weekend storm locally produced 1.11 inches of rain over the weekend, according to the National Weather Service.
As predicted by the service, the storm took its toll on the high Sierra, causing traffic problems while the area accumulated, in some spots, nearly two fresh feet of snow.
“Basically we were forecasting travel impacts and we actually observed (that)” said meteorologist Idamis Del Valle-Shoemaker. “We were expecting heavy snow up to two inches per hour with difficult travel conditions and road closures.”
Del Valle-Shoemaker said that snowfall totals recorded by the Sierra Snow Lab reported 20.9 inches while accumulation topped 19 inches at Sugar Bowl and 17 inches at Kirkwood. The conditions made for tumultuous travel conditions, with a number of 911 calls reporting up to 15 vehicles at a time stuck in the wintery weather.
Looking ahead, Del Valle-Shoemaker said this week will likely be dry with only a chance of precipitation moving into the area at the end of the week.
“Overall it’s looking dry,” she said. “We might see very light precipitation Friday – Friday night, mainly, over the mountains. Right now it is not looking impactful. For the most part there’s less than a quarter inch (predicted). It’s looking slight at this point.”
According to a Grass Valley rain gauge that reports to the service, approximately 44.62 inches of rain have accumulated since October 1, 2022, the beginning of the water year.
Del Valle-Shoemaker added that for updates and forecasts, the National Weather Service maintains a website with up-to-date information. Those interested can visit weather.gov and enter in the zip code for the desired area. Additionally the Weather Service’s social media is generally updated around 3:00 p.m. each day for the most current information.
