When in need: Local women’s nonprofit receives donation of pepper spray packs

Women of Worth Executive Director Jessica McGuire smiles as she opens cases of pepper spray donated to the organization by Damsel in Defense.

Photo: Elias Funez

Local nonprofit Women of Worth received a donation of 250 pepper spray packs this week — a donation the organization’s executive director, Jessica McGuire, said will provide a layer of protection to individuals who need it.

Women of Worth serves families in crisis as well as victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, and human trafficking by offering services including emergency shelter, transitional housing, and several other types of support, according to its website .

The donation was made by the company Damsel in Defense, which sells items geared toward personal protection, including pepper spray.

The donated Damsel in Defense pepper spray packs will be made available at Women of Worth’s new offices at 471 Sutton Way in Grass Valley.

Photo: Elias Funez

“We have a lot of women who come in here who face stalking, so I was just so excited we have all of these to hand out to any women,” said McGuire, adding that the pepper spray packs would be added to the organization’s existing “emergency go bags.”

These bags, McGuire explained, are available to those who need them at Women of Worth’s Grass Valley office at 471 Sutton Way, and include items such as shampoo and conditioner, toothbrushes and toothpaste, and gift cards for gasoline and food.

“They have different resources in there, emergency numbers, they have the crisis call number — anything that they might need in an emergency situation, and also to help get them by when they are placed in a hotel,” she said.

Women of Worth Treasurer of the Board Russ Wilder denotes the new office’s Women of Worth insignia at 471 Sutton Way in Grass Valley’s Glenbrook Basin.

Photo: Elias Funez

Colfax resident and former local high school instructor Lori Osmond works with Damsel in Defense, and said Tuesday that she had nominated Women of Worth to receive the donated pepper spray packs.

She explained that the company had set up a nationwide sales challenge in which, for each pepper spray pack sold over a period of time, they would donate a pack to an organization nominated by “Damsel pros,” such as Osmond. Each organization chosen received 250 packs, she said.

“I’ve known about Women of Worth for years and been to their fundraisers, and they just do amazing work with the women that need them, so that’s why I nominated them,” said Osmond.

Commenting on the arrival of the donated pepper spray at Women of Worth’s Grass Valley office on Tuesday, Board President Carolynn Peterson said, “We’re very touched that we were considered, and the donation will definitely be utilized.”

Damsel in Defense’s Lori Osmond shows how the pepper spray device works to Women of Worth Executive Director Jessica McGuire this week at Women of Worth’s new offices at 471 Sutton Way in the Glenbrook Basin.

Photo: Elias Funez

Women of Worth Secretary of the Board Terry McLaughlin inspects the donated boxes of pepper spray from Damsel in Defense.

Photo: Elias Funez

WOMEN OF WORTH

On the local need for the services provided by Women of Worth, McGuire said Tuesday that previous points in the COVID-19 pandemic had seen drops in the number of calls in regards to domestic violence, although the number was rising again.

She said the organization had found the prior decreases were not due to a decrease in domestic violence itself, but in access to means of reaching out as an increased number of people stayed home. In an effort to address this issue, McGuire said, the organization plans to develop a text message line.

“Now that things are calming back down and people are getting back to work, we are seeing those calls start to come back up again as people are able to be by themselves in order to make those calls,” she added.

Asked on Tuesday about the kinds of contribution most needed by the organization at this time, McGuire highlighted “anything that we would have in the go bags.”

“Some women will come to us and they will have nothing,” she said, noting that the organization likes to provide pajamas, for example, for women and their children as they go through their first night away from their home.

McGuire said that, when talking to people who wish to help, she asks that they imagine what they might need if they were to suddenly have to leave their home with nothing.

Lori Osmond of Damsel in Defense, from left, stands with Women of Worth’s Naomi Cabral, Terry McLaughlin, Carolynn Peterson, Russ Wilder, and Jessica McGuire after making the pepper spray donation earlier this week.

Photo: Elias Funez

Victoria Penate is a staff writer with The Union. She can be reached at vpenate@theunion.com