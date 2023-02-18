Many locals were surprised to see that the signs on local Plaza Tire locations had all of a sudden been switched out to read Big Brand Tires. Since 1950, Plaza Tire had offered the area tires and other services like oil changes, rotations, and alignments.

Big Brand Tires continues to offer the same services at all four of its locations—Nevada City, Grass Valley, Penn Valley, and Colfax—after Big Brand Tires purchased the company in November 2022.

