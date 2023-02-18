Many locals were surprised to see that the signs on local Plaza Tire locations had all of a sudden been switched out to read Big Brand Tires. Since 1950, Plaza Tire had offered the area tires and other services like oil changes, rotations, and alignments.
Big Brand Tires continues to offer the same services at all four of its locations—Nevada City, Grass Valley, Penn Valley, and Colfax—after Big Brand Tires purchased the company in November 2022.
Chris Lancaster, the manager of the Nevada City location, said that the service and quality Plaza came to be known for will continue even after being purchased by Big Brand, which operates locations across the West Coast and into Colorado, Arizona, and Nevada.
“All the staff is the same; everyone stayed on but we’ve lost one mechanic,” said Lancaster. “We still offer all the same services, the same people working here, just the name has changed.
“(We still do) tires, brakes, alignments, oil changes, some front end work,” Lancaster said. “We don’t do motor swaps as much anymore. We actually get a better deal on tires because we are a bigger company so that’s a good thing.”
This, Lancaster said, can allow Big Brand to offer a lower price to consumers
“We can price match better; before, we couldn’t price match,” he said.
Cecelia Hill is the manager of the Penn Valley location, and said one of the challenges of the name change and buyout has been educating customers.
“The biggest misconception is that people were feeling that (Big Brand) took over and there were all kinds of rumors flying around. (The company’s) biggest concern was, we didn’t buy it to change you and that’s what we like to see and they were eager to know about our locations. We each serve different clientele.”
Hill added that the first thing the new owning company did was to sign on all existing employees.
“A lot of people come in and just look to make sure we are still here,” said Hill. “So that’s been the only tricky part. Even though the name has changed there is a difference in a lot of the tire brands now.
“They do understand that even though they are a large company they have come into a very rural area. It’s our quiet season and it takes off again in the spring. Nothing has been different and I think people are reassured when they see us. If they changed the personnel it would probably be a disaster.”
Paul Billieu has been with Plaza/Big Brand’s Grass Valley location for 22 years. He said the recent changes have been minimal.
“Basically it’s all the same people here,” said Billieu. “Everyone still works here that worked here before. The faces haven’t changed; the name has changed. Some prices have gone up, some have gone down. We do free flat repair, free rotations, free alignment checks…so there’s nothing really changed. We still provide the same service. We’re all local people.”
Like Hill in Penn Valley, Billieu said he has encountered a number of people who just want to see what the changes entail.
“What I have seen is they drive by and then drive by three times and they go, where’s Plaza Tire? Same location. We get phone calls all the time. If they are not making an appointment they just saw the signs changed. It’s a daily process.”
Big Brand Tire has three Nevada County locations: Nevada City at 531 Searls Ave., Grass Valley at 1571 East Main St., and Penn Valley at 17317 Penn Valley Dr.. An additional location is located at 1774 S. Canyon Way in Colfax. For more information please visit bigbrandtire.com.
To contact Staff Writer Jennifer Nobles email jnobles@theunion.com, or call 530-477-4232.