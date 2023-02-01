Staff Writer
The countdown has begun for the opening of Grass Valley’s highly anticipated Target store, with a new tentative opening date set for the second week of April.
Plans to remodel the surrounding McKnight Crossing shopping center are also in the works with additions of The Mix and The Grove — indoor-outdoor shopping and local “food and fare” — well under way, according to Mesa Management President Stephen Mensinger, the owner and developer of McKnight Crossing.
“The official opening of Target during the second week of April is the first phase, and on its heels is a renovation of the facade of the entire shopping center,” Mensinger said. “It will be an entire facelift. Several major new tenants are planning to anchor McKnight Center, and a series of smaller, mainly local tenants are expected. We’re talking to folks in the area.”
The Mix, according to Mensinger, will be a series of small vendors made up of local food and small shops such as vintners, coffee roasters, artisans, maybe a wine shop or craft brewery.
The Mix’s design shows an open-air plan intended to welcome tourists, weekenders and Grass Valley natives to “relax in cozy chairs and sofas” with friends after perusing the shops.
“We want it to be a destination for gatherings,” Mensinger said.
The Grove will be located closer to the freeway in a building acquired by Mesa Management and will be for restaurants.
“We will be adding an outdoor seating area, public meeting space where people can enjoy the many food offerings,” Mensinger said. “It will have lighting at night, landscaping, murals – an outdoor experience.”
“All of the plans for Target have been reviewed and approved (by the city),” Grass Valley Community Development Director Tom Last said. “The landscaping, parking lots and building permits for the outside renovation have been approved. Some of the interior work and permits still need to happen for the small vendors.”
The focus will be on local tenants, not national chains, according to Mensinger.
“Local people who want to expand their businesses or start up a new one may find the right size space in The Mix or The Grove,” Mensinger said.
A Saturday morning vegetable market is also part of the plan. Officials with Mesa Management said they want to create “a modern rendition of the historic Gold Rush mining town it once was.”
McKnight Crossing is located at 111 — 151 W. McKnight Way in Grass Valley. Prospective tenants or individuals interested in selling wares at The Mix in a kiosk-type area may contact Cort Ensign with Mesa Management, Inc. at (949) 407-7488.
Those seeking employment with Target can apply at Target.com/careers