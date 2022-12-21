What’s happening at Woolman: From new programming to traditional programs, Woolman continues its offerings

Nevada City School of the Arts students and staff inspect their year old tree plantings at Woolman Outdoor School programming earlier this month. The program is just one of many that is expanding on the historic 240-acre property just outside of Nevada City.

A lot is happening out at Woolman at Sierra Friends Center.

Two years after the Jones Fire swept through and devastated the site of the historic John Woolman School, the campus is open.

“We are trying to educate the public that we are no longer closed off, we are open to the public,” Coleen Hedgelin executive director of Woolman said.

Hedgelin has been on as executive director at Woolman since January of this year and has helped in the re-opening of the center as well as in the ushering in of the new programs.

Woolman is: Camp Woolman, Woolman Outdoor School, Woolman Arts, Woolman Center for Activism, and Retreats.

Programming for Camp Woolman provides inclusive adventures for youth, as well as summer camp sessions with backpacking trips to the High Sierra while Woolman Outdoor School bridges the classroom with outdoor learning and hosts school groups for immersive outdoor education opportunities.

Recently, students from Nevada City School of the Arts were out at Woolman checking on the progress of roughly 5,000 saplings they had planted a year prior with members of Sierra Streams Institute, who help facilitate many of the outdoor activities at Woolman.

The trees were planted in areas that had been burned by the Jones Fire, and while a lot of the saplings didn’t survive, many did. Students then record that data which is then used later.

Woolman Arts offers youth and adult arts programs including ceramics open studios and workshops, bow building programs, basket weaving, leather working and more.

The yearly firings of the historic six-chambered Noborigama wood-fired climbing kiln is said to be a one of a kind attraction.

The Noborigama wood fired kiln was built in 1971 and is still fired yearly. For a fee, folks can get their works fired in the kiln as well as help with the process.

“In past years people have come from across the country to take part or even to just see this,” Hedgelin said of the firing of the kiln.

The Woolman Center for Activism is a new addition at the center that will support change-makers through workshops and organizing. Its programming is set to begin this January and will provide, “a series of workshops to support activists and activist-related themes” according to Hedgelin.

The Retreat program at Woolman offers many of the campus’ rural 240 acres, as well as its facilities to those seeking to host reunions, work retreats, individuals or others seeking welcoming spaces to rest, learn and collaborate. According to Hedgelin, a writer’s retreat is currently in the works of being planned and may be offered once a month.

A dozen A-frame cabins set on the beautiful Woolman at Sierra Friends Center campus, are available for individuals to rent through HipCamp.com. Other facilities on the site are available for retreats and other functions.

“In 2024, we want to start something called Woolman Haven, a program for survivors of various sorts of traumas,” Hedgelin said. “I’m looking for a partner on that.”

Facilities at Woolman range from the traditional barn converted into a meeting hall, still utilized by the Grass Valley Quaker Friends’, a uniquely constructed Old Stone House meant to bunk multiple families;, to a dozen A-frame cabins that can be individually rented for about $60 a night from HipCamp.com.

During the Jones Fire, seven of Woolman’s traditional cabins were lost. With the money received from insurance recoveries, the school was able to not only repair and rebuild, but also place HEPA filters in every building on campus.

The ceramics offereings at Woolman Arts are renowned.

“Little by little the bird builds its nest,” Hedgelin said of the campus’ big renovations.

Still about the center, clear signs of Jones Fire can be seen in the charred trees and fence posts, a clear reminder to Hedgelin and others that the next big fire could be around the corner.

As a result, Woolman and the rest of the properties in the Jones Bar Firewise Community are re-working their forest management plans and have recently hosted meetings on-site.

“It’s a big discussion of, ‘are we ready for the next big fire?’” Hedgelin said, adding that prescribed fire will be on the Woolman property soon.

For more information on all that Woolman at Sierra Friends Center has to offer, including their programming, visit http://www.woolman.org .

Bluebird Farm out of Nevada City currently operates the greenhouse and land at Woolman at Sierra Friends Center.

Nevada City School of the Arts’ student tree plantings were observed and data regarding their survival rate was recorded by the same students recently.

