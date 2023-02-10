Cracks on the Nevada County airport taxiway and a few ramps will soon be filled and a large ramp will be seal coated in the upcoming months due to a grant from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), according to Kevin Edwards, manager of the Nevada County Airport.
“The FAA decides which projects are priorities. Starting at the runway and working out to other issues around the airport,” Edwards said.
The taxiway hasn’t been done in a while and Edwards says they are good-sized cracks. The project was originally slated to be completed last winter but was pushed back to April because the company who was going to complete the work was overloaded with other FAA projects according to Edwards.
“We support Placer Sheriff’s helicopters when they operate near here; they get gas. We have a lifeflight air ambulance who operate out of here at times as well as contract helicopters to support PG&E and NID. And then we have firefighting helicopters — lots of them — during fire season so getting this ramp crack sealed and seal coated is going to be very beneficial because the loose aggregate can be a hazard,” Edwards said.
The expansion and repair of the current helipad is another project in the list of priority projects that need to be supported and funded to promote the well-being of Nevada County residents.
Funding has not been secured yet, but Edwards is in favor of the improvement because during the fire season, the Grass Valley Air Attack Base is in demand serving “Nevada, Yuba, Placer and Sierra Counties ” Edwards said.
The helipad project would expand the pad into a large ramp that would be useful to CalFIRE for parking additional firefighting assets and is adjacent to the CalFIRE air attack base.
“It will increase the presence of CalFIRE here. Whatever we can do to support their operations up here is nothing but a benefit to the community,” Edwards said.
Helipad upgrades at Nevada County Airport are on a list of 2023 priorities, according to information from the county, and are estimated to cost $222,000.
Multiple CalFIRE aircraft, including the Grumman S-2 air tankers that drop fire retardant, and the S-71i Fire Hawk helicopter could use the improved helipad and the expansion would improve wildland firefighting capabilities, according to Edwards.
At the moment, the new helipad expansion is not funded. Helicopters land on what is now the large ramp adjacent to the airport terminal building. The older, smaller helipad is out of service and marked with a large X.
“We’re federally, state and locally funded. The FAA funds 90% of the grants; the state will fund matching 5% then we fund 5% — but we have to be prepared to fund the 10% if the state doesn’t have the money,” Edwards said.
Edwards has been manager of the Nevada County Airport since 2018, and prior to that he served in the Navy as a flight engineer and mechanic on Boeing 707 jets.
The airport is also used by private plane owners whose aircraft are housed in the hangars or maintained by airport staff. Many Nevada County residents commute in their small aircraft for business meetings.
