What the doctor ordered: Retired physician brings music to life

At 73, Tom Zimmerman is not the oldest member of the OLLI Orchestra, but he is the member who has been with the orchestra the longest — more than 40 years.

Other musicians, including Joyce Berthiaume, Beverly Marks, Rose-May Mickelson and Terry Horlick, have played with the group for 30 years and more.

“It’s wonderful to get together with a diverse but like-minded group of people of all ages,” Zimmerman said. “We have some high schoolers to 88-year-old musicians, and from novice to professional. It’s great because we’re all working for just one goal, and that’s to produce some pleasing music.”

Originally called the Nevada County Community Orchestra, the group went through several name changes before being adopted by the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute (OLLI) at Sierra College.

The orchestra was forced into a two-year hiatus because of the pandemic, but it’s coming back to the Multipurpose Room at Sierra College in Grass Valley. At 2 p.m. Sunday, the orchestra will perform a free, classical and pops concert called “What’s Your Musical Cup of Tea?” After the concert, there will be a reception with tea and cake.

“I joined the orchestra in 1979,” said Zimmerman, who is a retired emergency room physician for Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital. “I made it a point to request one day off every week to play in the orchestra.”

He calls that his “mental health music day.“

“I play in the second violin section. I’ve never played in the first violins, I’m just not that good,” Zimmerman said. “The second section is where I’m real comfortable in my ability to play, and I’ve stuck with the second violin section since.”

Multi-instrumentalist Horlick said he admired Zimmerman’s dedication.

“I have played in the orchestra off and on since the 1980s. Tom has been there in the second violins throughout. Over the years, I enjoyed seeing him at almost all rehearsals and performances.”

During the last 40-plus years, Zimmerman said he’s experienced a variety of conductors and witnessed the “constantly changing musicians” of the approximately 30-member orchestra.

“We love the new conductor, Wayland Whitney,” he said. “He’s a young guy, a lot of personality. He’s funny as hell during rehearsal. He really seems to bring out the best in us.

“I’m just proud that I have found music in my life that balances the scientific and intellectual career that I chose,” Zimmerman said.

