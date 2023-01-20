Liv DesAutels, Associated Student Body vice president at Bear River High School, begins her day in her journalism class editing the latest podcast that will air on social media and the Bear River home page. DesAutels and her classmates gather in the broadcasting quiet room, with agenda items written on the glass window, ad libbing their scripts, and then cutting takes or retakes to produce the program.
This combination of technology, work-world skills, and creativity is one example of what’s happening at Bear River High School.
DesAutels is months away from graduation and has plans to major in journalism at the University of Nevada, Reno. She has already been accepted, but is working on scholarships with the help of her counselors at Bear River.
Across the room, students are writing and publishing a literary magazine titled “Reflection” that is filled with art, poems, and short stories, all that will be bound together for print.
In the same classroom, students are creating a yearbook combining photography, journalism, graphic design, and interviewing skills. Work-ready skills are learned and practiced in these electives at Bear River.
Across the courtyard, Erin Beatie, a theater manager and a CTE instructor for a live video production class, is setting up for her day. Beatie’s students are preparing for a dance performance titled “Lines in Motion,” which is scheduled for Jan. 26, 27, and 28 at 7 p.m. in the Bear River Community Theater.
“This particular one includes lighting design,” Beatie said. “The students from the production class, advanced and intermediate, all get a different song that they are in charge of, and they have to design the lights, based off what the costume colors, and what the choreography is.”
“Beatie empowers and teaches the kids so that they run it,” Bear River Counselor KC Wachs-Worden said. “They run the show. It’s not like she is in the background pulling the strings. She gives them the tools so they are doing it. It’s amazing.”
“I’m just there for emergencies,” Beatie jokes. “If they mess it up, they have to figure out how to fix it. It really makes them nervous, but they love it.”
Wachs-Worden added, “What (theater production) does, is it takes kids who don’t necessarily have a niche in the school, like maybe they don’t play a sport or whatever; it gives them a niche, and it’s engaging for them to come to school because they have a purpose.”
“Kids can still be artistic, without having to stand in front of 500 people,” Beatie said.
Beatie has been at Bear River for six years and before that she taught at Colfax High School for 14 years doing similar courses.
“I found my way back here. I graduated from here, and someone else was teaching these courses,” Beatie said.
Streaming live theater productions, such as the upcoming dance performance for folks who can not leave their homes or are in convalescent homes or in the hospital, is an additional endeavor Beatie’s students are working on. It’s like an addition to ADA accessibility.
“There is a group of kids interested in the media arts, and since COVID has happened, they realized that some of the audience members we have gained weren’t able to attend live performances. … So we wanted to be able to provide a window from the outside, so they can have a little bit of art in their lives,” Beatie said.
Seniors can earn community service by “making these videos happen” and “we will hope to put together live broadcasts which students would edit like short documentaries about working with the community would open doors for these students,” Beatie said.
Wachs-Worden emphasized that students and teachers like coming to work every day.
“We have the coolest teaching staff. They are incredible. They really care about the kids. Everyone’s happy to come to work each day,” Wachs-Worden said.
Students are taking final exams for the first semester for the rest of the week.
One student, Camy Texeira, showed a game she and her classmates created for part of their final. Instead of taking a multiple choice test, Texeira and her student group created a board game modeled after “Battleship” that tested students on their knowledge of chapters in a world history class. Texeira’s board game was called “Battle of the Nations.” Texeira said that she and her group worked together on it and had to “present” it in class.