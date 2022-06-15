What happened to Taylor?: Friends, family look back at the college football player who suffered from chronic traumatic encephalopathy

Taylor Dever’s future shone as bright as the golden dome on his head. The applause of 70,000 fans filled the famous stadium in South Bend, Indiana, as he embraced his parents on 2011 senior day at the University of Notre Dame.

The Nevada City native looked forward to the prospect of playing in the National Football League, with the annual draft right around the corner for the 6-foot, 5-inch, 300-pound offensive tackle. And whether that goal would be realized, he’d already achieved many others, including the bachelor’s degree he had in his back pocket, having graduated as a marketing major from the University of Notre Dame’s Mendoza School of Business a year earlier.

“I’m not just proud,” Tom Dever said of his son that fall. “I’m impressed with what he has accomplished.”

Almost a decade later, Lori Dever stood in her living room and watched that same son grow increasingly annoyed while searching for his phone in his pockets, in other rooms around the house, in his pockets again, puzzled and growing more frustrated as he continued to come up empty handed.

“But then he found (the phone) in his pocket,” Lori said, “even though he’d already looked there. And then he told me … ‘Something’s not right, mom. … Why am I so stupid?’ And then he started to cry …

“You know, when they’re little, you fix their boo-boos and you guide them. And then they become adults and achieve their dreams and so much more. But then all the sudden they can’t seem to function? And it’s just … why, God? Why?”

The scene was one of several that shocked Taylor’s parents and sister, Megan, over the course of years following his football career, a downward spiral of mental health and substance abuse struggles of someone they sometimes didn’t recognize.

They didn’t understand, and he couldn’t explain, the stark shift from the “gentle giant” they knew to the anxious, aggressive and angry person he was becoming.

But as his quality of life continued to deteriorate and he continued to search for answers, Taylor began to suspect the source of his inexplicable struggles: Chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE), a degenerative brain disease that experts say is caused by repetitive hits to the head sustained over a period of years.

“He got to a point where he said, ‘I’m pretty sure it’s CTE,’” Tom said.

“No,” Megan added. “He was like, ‘I know it is.’”

“And he took it a step further,” Tom said. “He was siting on this couch over here and he said, ‘Dad, if I go before you … donate. Donate. Let them take a look at my brain.’”

Taylor Dever died in December 2020, due to a coroner-confirmed accidental fatal drug interaction. He was 31.

His death, and the last years of his life, left his family, friends, former teammates and heartbroken hometown community all wondering, “What happened to Taylor?”

A SHARED TRAGEDY

“It’s such a tragic story,” said Dr. Ann McKee, a Boston University professor and director of neuropathology for VA Boston and the Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy Center. “They get isolated and start to self medicate and become more symptomatic, and then take more of whatever they’re taking.

“It’s the second-most common way those (with CTE) in this age group die, with suicide being the first. We have almost 200 of them at the brain bank with CTE under the age of 34.”

McKee, who studied Dever’s brain post-mortem and earlier this year determined he died in Stage Two of the four-stage progression of CTE, has been at the forefront of research into the disease (see accompanying story), which currently can only be definitively diagnosed after death.

But the symptoms, most notably behavioral changes, help to tell a similar story among the many families of football players later diagnosed, both how they lived and died with the disease.

From household names of Hall of Famers like Junior Seau, Ken Stabler or Frank Gifford to the relatively unknown college and high school players, an increasing number are being diagnosed with CTE posthumously, which many families say helps make sense of the out-of-character behavior they observed.

The Dever family learned that firsthand meeting and grieving with families of former players with CTE, sharing stories so familiar it often seemed the only difference was the name of the main characters who, like Taylor, experienced anxiety, memory loss, paranoia, and depression.

“Part of that, understanding what happened to Taylor, is because of these findings,” Tom said. “And it took a year to get the results.

“And it explains everything. It explains his behavior, his choices. It’s right out of the book. Talking to other families and clinicians … it’s almost identical. All of these families have experienced the same thing.”

“When we found out, it was almost like a breath of relief,” Lori said. “Getting the diagnosis back, it kind of explains things so much better.”

THE ‘GENTLE GIANT’

“I’ve said it a few times, and it’s hard to say,” said Megan, Taylor’s younger sister. “But I felt like we lost him a long time ago, because you could just look at him and say ‘Taylor, you’re not here.’

“That’s because he was just the biggest sweetheart and … It was all very confusing. I just knew it wasn’t him. It was hard, because you didn’t know what was going on. It was like I just know this was not him.”

The Taylor they knew was compassionate and caring, thoughtful and analytic, someone who’d make more healthy decisions than the impulsive, short-tempered and irrational person he was becoming. Those who loved him never had reason to worry about him in the past with his hard-work, high-achiever way, but their concern for him only grew deeper in his post-playing days.

They think about the Taylor who always put others first, a humble sort who didn’t allow his ego to get in the way of doing what’s best for the team — or others he sought to lift up, whether representing his Fighting Irish teammates by visiting a sick child at the hospital or volunteering with the Nevada City Little League Challenger Division, a program his father helped create as league president to give children with disabilities an opportunity to play the national pastime.

Tom Dever recruited Nevada Union High School baseball players, including his own son, as “baseball buddies” to assist Challenger Division players with limited use of their arms and legs to hit, throw and circle the bases.

“There’s nothing like it, seeing these kids smiling ear to ear, doing something other people didn’t think they could do,” Deanna Keck, a parent of a Challenger Division player, told The Union in 2005, when Taylor was among the buddies participating. “I remember one father turning to Tom and saying, ‘I never thought I would get to see my son play baseball.’ That was really moving.”

The players and parents weren’t the only ones moved by the program.

“It’s a lot of fun to go out there and help kids who don’t have the ability or chance to play baseball,” 16-year-old Taylor told The Union that spring. “It’s great to give them a chance to play the game they love. To be there and see them be able to play, it’s probably the most amazing thing I’ve seen.”

The Challenger Division celebrated its 20th season-opener in Nevada City this spring.

“Taylor loved that,” Lori said. “He loved it so much. I could see Taylor could make a big impact there.

“I think of the Taylor he used to be, and he just was not that (in the end). Everybody loved Taylor. Taylor loved everybody. He was so soft and kind and really sweet. And he changed.”

‘I LOST MY BEST FRIEND’

Taylor Dever and Zach Masch shared a sideline for most of their childhood years, whether playing high school football for the Nevada Union Miners, flag football at Seven Hills Middle School or youth soccer for the Supersonics team their dads coached together.

They weren’t just teammates, but best friends who pushed each other to achieve their shared dream of playing Division I college football, and in the process helped propel the Nevada Union program to section and league championships.

As juniors they helped power one of the most dominating runs in the powerhouse prep program’s history, a 12-1 season that was capped by a 46-7 victory in the section title game.

“I still get chills thinking about Nevada Union, playing in front of the full stadium,” Masch said. “It was so special to be a part of that.

“But looking at it now …I lost my best friend.”

The two took different routes to their Division I dreams, as Taylor was awarded a scholarship to play at Notre Dame while Zach accepted a shot to play junior college ball for Arizona Western, which two years later earned him a football scholarship as a 6-2, 285-pound defensive lineman for the University of Hawaii for his final two seasons of play.

Once their college careers came to a close, they both held hope of being drafted by an NFL franchise but eventually each signed contracts as undrafted free agents after the 2012 draft came to a close.

Signing their names on those contracts was another milestone met together in their football careers. Taylor got a shot to play for the Dallas Cowboys, while Zach signed with the Seattle Seahawks.

“When we were both going into the NFL, Taylor was the one who was considered a higher (prospect),” Zach said. “He could have gone anywhere to train, but he chose to go train with me in Scottsdale (Arizona).

“He said, ‘I want to do this with you.’ Taylor cared about people more than football.

“And we used to talk about doing so much together more than football. It was like ‘I want to grow old. I want to be the best man at your wedding.’ F*** football.

“If he had it to do all over again, I bet he would have chosen a different route. That’s what makes me say that. I’d like to have my best friend again.”

