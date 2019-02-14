What a mess: Power outages, downed trees and traffic hazards hit Nevada County

Western Nevada County dodged a forecasting of low snow Thursday, though meteorologists with the National Weather Service are still seeing snow on the radar for Grass Valley over the weekend as a passing atmospheric river transitions into a colder weather system.

"The really low snow levels look to come in Sunday," National Weather Service Meteorologist Cory Mueller said Thursday afternoon. "The precipitation will be somewhat winding down though and we're not expecting a ton of accumulation."

"Sunday (snow levels) could fall to 1,500 feet or so, not quite to 1,000 anymore," Mueller said. "We could maybe see a real light accumulation Saturday night into Sunday."

Previous snowfall forecasts of 18 to 24 inches in Grass Valley have now been scaled down to 2 to 4 inches.

Snowfall accumulations are expected be higher above the 2,500 to 3,000 foot elevation mark.

Donner Summit snow accumulations could reach 60 to 80 inches through Friday night, with the possibility of a couple more feet of snowfall through Sunday.

"We could see white-out conditions over I-80 in the mountains. Dangerous travel could be expected from time to time," Mueller said. "It will stay breezy through Friday afternoon and then shouldn't be too bad into the weekend."

This is the third weekend in a row that the Sierra Nevada will see in excess of 5 feet of snow.

In the wake of the atmospheric river

Winter storm Nadia blew through Northern California leaving in its wake flooded roadways, downed trees and power lines, and thousands of Nevada County residents without power.

Wind gusts nearly reached 40 miles per hour Thursday morning toppling trees into homes, power lines and roadways.

One Nevada City resident decided to stay in bed a little longer during Thursday morning's storm, a decision that likely saved her life before a large pine tree came crashing through her home.

"If I was taking a shower, I would have been dead," the resident who wished to remain anonymous said.

The large tree cut her two story home in half and even struck her neighbors' home behind her residence. Neighbors quickly came to the scene to console the home owner, offering her and her daughter shelter until their home can be repaired.

No one was hurt in the incident.

Downed trees blocked Banner Lava Cap Road at Pittsburg Mine Road for much of the day Thursday, destroying an electrical transformer and bringing down power lines contributing to the thousands of electrical customers in Nevada County who lost power during the storm.

The Eric Rood Government Center was among Thursday's power outages and closed for the day though were still able to fit in a Valentine's Day wedding ceremony beforehand.

Rain totals for the 24-hour period Thursday reached 2.56 inches near the Nevada County Airport, 2.27 inches near Empire Mine State Park, and 2.64 inches on the San Juan Ridge.

To contact Multimedia Reporter Elias Funez email, efunez@theunion.com or call 530-477-4230.