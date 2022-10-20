What a little ‘Moonlight’ can do: Hospice holds successful fundraiser

Moonlight Magic attendees make bids during the live auction portion of the evening. The event is a fundraiser for Hospice of the Foothills.

Photo: Courtesy photo

Hospice of the Foothills held their largest fundraising event of the year, the annual Moonlight Magic, at Grass Valley’s Center for the Arts on October 14.

“It was fabulous,” said Mary Anne Davis, Marketing & Events Manager for Hospice of the Foothills. “This community is so generous, and just wonderful.”

Final tallies for the amount raised through Friday’s efforts remain uncalculated but Davis said the nonprofit organization is confident they have “exceeded any previous years.”

Davis explained that the funds raised from these types of events are used in a number of ways to benefit those seeking hospice and the families who support them along the way.

“All funds go toward our hospice patients and their families,” she said. “We serve approximately 500 families and their patients per year. The reason we fundraise is we are the only nonprofit hospice in our region. Any others are answering to shareholders and we are answering to the community.”

Expanding on Friday’s Moonlight Magic gala, Davis said the ambiance was jubilant and everything went as planned.

“(The people) were fabulous and everybody enjoyed the entertainment. The food was delicious, and the people were so supportive. It is so gratifying.”

Food was provided by Antonio Ayestaran Catering while Ken Hardin and Ken Getz provided entertainment performing Four-Hands Piano; Gary Lorentzen served as auctioneer.

Hospice of the Foothills held their largest fundraiser of the year over the weekend — Moonlight Magic — and organizers say they’ve raised the most ever.

Photo: Courtesy photo

Among many items up for bid was Davis’ own homemade baklava.

“Our warm up item was a pan of baklava which went for $500,” she said. “I sold two for $500 and things like Antonio’s (private) dinner for 12 went for over $3500. Everybody was so generous. It blew my mind.”

Davis gave kudos to the Center for the Arts and its staff for helping things run smoothly.

“Working with Center For The Arts was fantastic. Their production team was amazing.”

Though the event was celebratory Davis reminds the community the importance of the services provided by Hospice of the Foothills.

“We can help people for up to six months (after chronic diagnosis). We don’t bill our patients; that’s why we fundraise. It’s about having us there for all that time. Our whole point is, we help you live life to the fullest until you can’t anymore. Hospice is more about living than dying.

“We are able to say ‘yes’ because we have the community.”

Jennifer Nobles is a staff writer for The Union. She can be reached at jnobles@theunion.com .