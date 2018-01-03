Wet weather should last into the weekend in western Nevada County, no warming shelter this week

Scattered showers are expected in the Grass Valley area through the end of the week, though rainfall totals are predicted to be low.

Less than one tenth of an inch of rain is predicted for today with a temperature high of 61, according to the National Weather Service. Another weather system is expected to move in tonight, dumping between a quarter and a half inch of rain on the region.

The rain is expected to continue into the weekend. A high of 54 is predicted for Friday and 52 on Saturday.

Clear skies are in the forecast for Sunday, with more precipitation returning early next week.

Homeless shelter

Though wet weather is on the way, Sierra Roots won't open a warming shelter in Nevada City for homeless.

According to the organization's president, Janice O'Brien, the temperature won't be low enough to trigger a shelter opening.

According to a memorandum of understanding between Sierra Roots and Nevada City, the temperature must fall below 30 degrees — or 34 degrees with either snow on the ground or one inch of rain in a 24 hour period — in order for city buildings to be used for a warming shelter.

The memorandum also says three or more consecutive days of rain could trigger a shelter, but O'Brien said that won't be necessary this week due to relatively warm weather.

