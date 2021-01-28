Wet pattern to continue into next week
The remnants of a high-impact winter storm will continue to pass through the region this morning, giving a brief reprieve in what meteorologists have been calling an atmospheric river of precipitation that brought much needed rain and snow to the Sierra Nevada.
“You’re still going to see some precipitation into Friday,” National Weather Service Meteorologist Eric Kurth said. “It should be pretty light, a few hundredths of an inch.”
As of Thursday, the storm had dropped 60 inches of snow at Donner Ski Ranch, 62 inches at Dodge Ridge, and 50 inches of snow at Sierra-at-Tahoe.
In the lower elevations, rain levels measured between 2 and 5 inches.
Grass Valley saw 4.21 inches of rain off Freeman Lane, while Nevada City recorded 4 inches. Alta Sierra saw 3.61 inches and North Auburn recorded 3.45 inches within a 72-hour period.
“Certainly a pretty wet system, but we’re not done yet,” Kurth said. “Another system is going to be coming in Sunday, reaching Grass Valley Sunday afternoon. But the more significant precipitation with that will be Monday and into Tuesday.”
Grass Valley could see another 2 to 3 inches of rain after the storm blows through by Tuesday, while higher elevations could see an additional 1 to 2 feet of snow.
