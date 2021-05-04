Western Sierra Medical Clinic expands urgent care hours, plans to hold vaccine clinic Saturday

Western Sierra Medical Clinic has expanded its urgent care hours, a move it said was motivated by increased need.

The clinic’s new hours are 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. Previously, it had closed at 5 p.m. each day.

Dr. Christina Lasich, chief medical officer with Western Sierra Medical Clinic, said both patient surveys and the volume of after-hours calls received were indicators of the increased need for urgent care access.

Possible factors, according to Lasich, include difficulty getting to the clinic before 5 p.m. due to work or school schedules, as well as limited access to urgent care for those enrolled in Medicaid or Medi-Cal insurance, a group she said has grown as some people lost jobs or faced other financial hardship during the pandemic.

“Our focus is on giving access to all patients with all insurances, so we’re one of the few clinics that can serve in that capacity, and we felt it necessary to increase our access to urgent care and to all of our services,” said Lasich.

She said recent additions to the provider list have allowed the clinic to expand its hours.

Dr. Joseph Britton, who worked with Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital’s Emergency Department for 27 years, has joined the clinic as assistant medical director.

“I am honored to be working with Western Sierra Medical Clinic and such a bright, talented group of medical providers. It is a blessing to be able to continue to serve the community that I love,” said Britton in a news release.

Next month, Physician Assistant Eric Olson will also join the staff full-time, after working part-time at the clinic in addition to Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital’s Emergency Department.

“(Olson) is a very well respected physicians’ assistant, and again, with his addition to our provider team, we’ll be able to have more robust immediate care for the community,“ said Lasich.

VACCINE CLINICS

Lasich said Western Sierra Medical Clinic has held three Saturday COVID-19 vaccine clinics, all a few weeks apart, and that the next one is coming up this Saturday.

She estimated that 300 people would be able to receive a dose that day, and said the appointments will soon be added to MyTurn , although people can also make an appointment by calling the clinic at 530-274-9762.

In collaboration with Sierra Family Medical Clinic, a vaccine clinic is scheduled for May 22, using the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

“Our two organizations are putting together a great vaccination team for a fun day of saving lives, one arm at a time,” Lasich wrote in an email.

Both of these vaccine clinic days will be held at Western Sierra Medical Clinic’s Grass Valley location at 844 Old Tunnel Road.

Victoria Penate is a staff writer for The Union. She can be reached at vpenate@theunion.com