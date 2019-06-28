Western Nevada County trash collection rates to increase

Waste Management customers in western Nevada County will get a price hike starting next week, after a vote of the Board of Supervisors.

A tweak to the agreement between the county and the trash collection company will add about another $3 a year for residential customers with 32-gallon trash carts. Green waste customers will see another $1 each year, said David Garcia Jr., director of the county’s solid waste program.

“Recycling is provided for free with collection service, so this adjustment will have no effect on recycling,” Garcia said in an email.

Supervisors unanimously approved the increases. The change becomes effective Monday.

A large reason for the increases are two laws that will become effective this year and in 2022, respectively. They require local governments to implement organic waste pick-up and recycling programs meant to divert food waste.

Western Nevada County has about 20,000 residential waste customers, and around 7,800 green waste customers, Garcia said.

To contact Staff Writer Alan Riquelmy, email ariquelmy@theunion.com or call 530-477-4239.