Western Nevada County Rotary Clubs to honor volunteer, citizen, business of the year
The five Western Nevada County Rotary Clubs will host their annual Rotary Community Awards Ceremony at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Foothills Event Center, 400 Idaho Maryland Road, Grass Valley, to honor well deserving community members whom exemplify Rotary’s motto of “Service Above Self.”
The event will include a dinner catered by Antonio and a ceremony to honor the nominees and announce the Volunteer of the Year, Citizen of the Year, and the Lowell Robinson Business of the Year for 2020.
The nominees are:
Business: Hansen Bros. Enterprises and Mike Bratton State Farm.
Citizen: Howard Levine, Doug Moon, Bill Drown and Tom Kellar.
Volunteer: Kari Stehmeyer, Tina Skrukrud and Linda Miller.
The public is invited to attend and join Rotarians in celebrating these businesses and individuals.
A final winner in each category will be announced that evening.
Tickets are $40 each and can be purchased online at https://m.bpt.me/event/4516959.
