Western Nevada County Rotary Clubs to honor volunteer, citizen, business of the year

The five Western Nevada County Rotary Clubs will host their annual Rotary Community Awards Ceremony at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Foothills Event Center, 400 Idaho Maryland Road, Grass Valley, to honor well deserving community members whom exemplify Rotary’s motto of “Service Above Self.”

The event will include a dinner catered by Antonio and a ceremony to honor the nominees and announce the Volunteer of the Year, Citizen of the Year, and the Lowell Robinson Business of the Year for 2020.

The nominees are:

Business: Hansen Bros. Enterprises and Mike Bratton State Farm.

Citizen: Howard Levine, Doug Moon, Bill Drown and Tom Kellar.

Volunteer: Kari Stehmeyer, Tina Skrukrud and Linda Miller.

The public is invited to attend and join Rotarians in celebrating these businesses and individuals.

A final winner in each category will be announced that evening.

Tickets are $40 each and can be purchased online at https://m.bpt.me/event/4516959.