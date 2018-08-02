UPDATE: Westbound Highway 20 lanes open at Penn Valley Drive after vehicle wreck

UPDATE: 8 a.m.— CHP map reports show that lanes have reopened following the wreck on Highway 20 and Penn Valley Drive.

UPDATE: 7:30 a.m.— According to CHP reports, traffic caused by the two vehicle wreck on Highway 20 at Penn Valley Drive has begun to subside. No confirmation on lanes fully reopening.

7 a.m.

The westbound lanes on State Route 20 are blocked at Penn Valley Drive in Penn Valley, due to a car collision, according to California Highway Patrol reports.

The wreck was reported around 6:35 a.m. this morning, and involves two vehicles.Towing crews are en route.

There is no estimated time for clearing, and drivers should expect delays.