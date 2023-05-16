For the second year in a row, Nevada City’s Inn Town Campground has been recognized as the number one campground in America, as determined by readers of USA Today.
Actually, Inn Town co-owner Erin Thiem, who operates the campground with her husband Dan, said that this year the categories were slightly altered.
“Last year the category was Best Campground and this year the category is Best RV Park/Campground which is a slightly different category,” said Erin. “Which in my opinion is actually more prestigious because some of the other campgrounds in the top-ten list are amazing, full of all these amenities. Like, amazing. So it’s an honor.”
Thiem went on to explain that there is a panel of industry professionals that select the nominees. Their win last year for Best Campground planted them in the minds of the nominators, which Thiem surmises may have been to their benefit. She admitted that to some degree it is a popularity contest, yet one she is proud to win.
When The Union reported on Inn Town’s 2022 win, Thiem was inundated with community support.
“The Union wrote about it and then I got stopped at the grocery store and the coffee shop by people in our community who wanted to say congratulations. I would say that we definitely did get campers who were excited and I am honored. It did put us on the radar of people who had never heard of us before. I really appreciated the guy who stopped me in the egg department to say congratulations.”
The storms that wreaked havoc on the area in February and March delivered obstacles not exclusive to Inn Town Campground, but Thiem said guests have been eager to experience the great outdoors once again.
“It’s been a wet spring, which we all know, so we are excited for warmer temperatures and sunshine so that people will be more inspired to get outside,” she said.
“This will be our eighth summer this year so we are excited to continue to do what we are passionate about. So nothing super different but we have found a loyal group of campers who love us. COVID was busier for outdoor recreation than previous years so we are excited about the people who have learned and experienced the outdoors and continue to do that. People are definitely still camping.”
Inn Town Campground employs a crew of about 10 people, who help maintain the grounds and the tents, maintaining what has become a popular and well-known grounds just a mile from downtown Nevada City.
Thiem said the swimming pool is open, though still a bit “refreshing” this time of year. 20 glamping tents are set up and ready for campers.
“We’ve had campers and RVs and groups. The communal kitchen is open. Everything is up and ready and we are excited this week we have a school group, Girl Scout troops, family reunions, and mom groups.”
The Thiems are grateful for the accolades bestowed upon them by USA Today and its readers.
“It’s an honor, it really is. I think it’s nice to be recognized by readers and that is just a nice pat on the back for all the work we have done.”
Inn Town Campground is at 9 Kidder Court in Nevada City. For more information please visit inntowncampground.com or call 530-265-9900.
Staff Writer Jennifer Nobles can be reached at jnobles@theunion.com.