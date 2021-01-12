Wendy’s planned for Grass Valley

Grass Valley’s Glenbrook Basin may soon be home to another fast food chain restaurant.

On Tuesday the city’s Development Review Committee approved an application to allow a Wendy’s at 875 Sutton Way, replacing Paulette’s Country Kitchen.

The plan calls for demolishing the 3,600-square-foot building in order to replace the drive-thru, making a larger one, and to bring the building up to code.

The Grass Valley Planning Commission is expected to take up the item at its February meeting.

Owners of Paulette’s Country Kitchen could not be reached Tuesday morning for comment.

